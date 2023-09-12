PAC-12 Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 3

Week 3 of the 2023 college football season is upon us, and that means it’s time again for some exciting Pac-12 football games. Pac-12 teams have mostly started strong against non-conference opponents in weeks 1 and 2. This weekend, they will be looking to continue the trend ahead of full conference schedules for what’s practically the Pac-12’s last season as a conference.

There are 11 Pac-12 football games scheduled for this weekend. Many fans have been trying to find out when their favorite Pac-12 teams will be playing and against whom. There are also those wondering where they can watch it live. Below is the full schedule of Pac-12 football games for Week 3.

Week 3 Pac-12 Football Games Schedule

Game Day Time Network Weber State at Utah Saturday 2:00 p.m. P12N San Diego State at Oregon State Saturday 3:30 p.m. FS1 Idaho at California Saturday 4:00 p.m. P12N NC Central at UCLA Saturday 5:00 p.m. P12N Northern Colorado at Washington State Saturday 5:00 p.m. P12N Washington at Michigan State Saturday 5:00 p.m. Peacock Hawaii at Oregon Saturday 8:00 p.m. P12N Sacramento State at Stanford Saturday 8:00 p.m. P12N Colorado State at Colorado Saturday 10:00 p.m. ESPN Fresno State at Arizona State Saturday 10:30 p.m. FS1 UTEP at Arizona Saturday 11:00 p.m. P12N

Pac-12 Teams to watch this weekend

The week 3 schedule of Pac-12 football games is tightly packed. It’s a roller-coaster of games starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. There are games that will be played at the same time but in different venues. So fans may need a guide on which games are worth sacrificing others to watch. We analyze what should guide your choice below.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado has been the toast of college football since he led the Buffs to a thrilling win over TCU in Week 1. Sanders’ men followed that up with another win against Nebraska in Week 2, and they’re showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. This Saturday, their matchup with Colorado State is where everybody’s attention is. So, it’s a game you don’t want to miss.

Another marquee matchup you should be looking forward to is Washington vs. Michigan State. The Huskies will be going up against their future fellow Big Ten members as they look to make it three wins in three games.

The Spartans, on the other hand, will be looking to make an on-field statement in the midst of the ongoing alleged scandal involving the head coach, Mel Tucker.

Oregon State will play host to San Diego State in a matchup between two teams embroiled in conference realignment uncertainties. UCLA will take on NC Central as the Bruins seek their third win this season.

USC’s absence in the week 3 schedule for Pac-12 teams is quite conspicuous. The Trojans are having a week off, having played three games already this season. USC is 3-0 this season as the team looks to clinch the Pac-12 title in its last season there.