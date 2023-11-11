Pac-12 injury report week 11: Latest updates on Jalen McMillan, Louis Passarello, Makiya Tongue and more

The Pac-12 has been one of the most exciting divisions in the 2023 college football season. With the regular season entering its final stretch, we look at some of the injuries for key players heading into Week 11.

Pac-12 injury report for Week 11

Washington Huskies WR Jalen McMillan is listed as questionable for Week 11 of the 2023 CFB season.

Jalen McMillan's injury update

McMillan has struggled with his fitness this season. The Washington Huskies wideout is questionable for the Week 11 clash against the Utah Utes. He has been dealing with an ankle injury and is uncertain to play in the weekend's Pac-12 game.

McMillan has already racked up 332 total yards and four touchdowns in 2023. The Huskies star has looked solid in the three games that he has played but will want to contribute more heading into the final few games of the regular season.

Louis Passarello's injury update

Passarello is ruled out for the Week 11 game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Colorado Buffaloes tight end sustained a knee injury in August and hasn't played since.

While there are suggestions that Passarello could feature before the end of the 2023 campaign, he will not be available for the game against Arizona. Nonetheless, the Buffaloes will hope to have him back before the end of the regular season.

Makiya Tongue's injury update

Tongue has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season and will not feature in the Week 11 game against Stanford Cardinal. The Oregon State Beavers linebacker revealed that he needs surgery after tearing his ACL, MCL, patella tendon and meniscus in his left foot.

Despite Tongue's absence, the Beavers have the likes of John Miller, Melvin Jordan and Isaiah Chisom in their squad.

Everett Hayes's injury update

Hayes is listed as questionable for Week 11 against the Stanford Cardinal. The Oregon State kicker has been dealing with a groin injury he suffered at the end of fall camp.

Hayes is regarded as one of the best kickers in the Pac-12. However, it remains to be seen whether he can appear for the Beavers in the next few weeks.