Pac-12 injury report Week 12: Latest updates on Bucky Irving, Jacob Cowing, and more

The Pac-12 has continued to be one of the most exciting and best conferences in college football, and who wins the conference could come down to the wire.

With only two games of the regular season left, teams are dealing with some key injuries, so let's take a look at some key injuries ahead of Week 12.

Pac-12 Injury Report: Week 12

Bucky Irving

Irving, the Oregon Ducks running back, suffered an ankle injury against USC last week but returned to the game. This week, Irving was able to return to the game, and coach Dan Lanning says Irving is expected to play on Saturday.

"Both those guys were practicing today. Expect them to be available," the coach said.

This season, Irving has rushed for 939 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will be a key contributor as Oregon goes on the road to play Arizona State.

Giles Jackson

Washington Huskies wide receiver Jackson had a broken thumb this season but has been sitting out games to potentially save his eligibility for the 2024 season.

It's expected that Jackson will sit out Saturday's game against Oregon State, as he will likely be done for the season.

Brant Kuithe

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe has been out for the season with a torn ACL. When the injury happened, Kuthie said that he would be back soon but with just two games for the Utes, it's unlikely that he will get back in the lineup.

“I will be back soon and I don’t want to be back on the field unless I’m playing just like I was last year and I’m getting there. I’m not there yet,” Kuithe said in his first interview this fall on the “Bill Riley Show” on ESPN 700 radio.

Michael Jackson III

USC Trojans wide receiver Michael Jackson hasn't played since Oct. 21, as he's dealing with a leg injury.

According to reports, Jackson III is questionable to play on Saturday as USC hosts UCLA.

Sam Jackson V

Sam Jackson last played at quarterback for the Cal Golden Bears on Sept. 30 against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The quarterback has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Stanford.

Jacob Cowning

Arizona Wildcat receiver Jacob Cowing has played through an undisclosed injury. Cowing is probable to play on Saturday against Utah.