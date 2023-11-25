The Pac-12 injury report for Week 13 has some significant players. Being the final week of regular season games, this could be a sendoff for some players and preparation for the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game for others.

On that note, let's dive into some of the injuries for the final regular season week of the Conference of Champions.

Pac-12 football: Injury report for Week 13

The Pac-12 has a few notable stars listed on the injury report this season. Let's talk about a few injured players entering Week 13 and what's their most recent update.

Shedeur Sanders injury report

Shedeur Sanders left last week's game against the Washington State Cougars with numbness in his hand and did not return for precautionary reasons. However, coach Deion Sanders provided an update on Tuesday about his son's injury and availability this week.

"Shedeur is not feeling well right now. It's a day-to-day situation with Shedeur.

"We're praying he gets healthy and is able to play because he is who he is and, when he's on the field, we have a tremendous chance to win." H/t Saturday Out West

This question mark is going to be interesting, as the program is out of bowl contention, as they cannot reach six wins. Sanders has played well under center this season, going 298-of-430 (69.3 completion percentage) for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Dante Moore injury report

The UCLA Bruins have been one of the more interesting teams. Freshman quarterback Dante Moore has missed the last two games due to a head injury sustained against the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 4.

Not much updates have been given by coach Chip Kelly, as quarterback Ethan Garbers has played well in Moore's absence.

Moore has struggled a bit this season, going 91-of-175 (52.0 completion percentage) for 1,344 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. With no clear picture of when he will be available or if he'd even start when cleared, things are going to be interesting in Los Angeles.

Collin Schlee injury report

The UCLA Bruins quarterback injury report is not finished, as quarterback redshirt junior Collin Schlee has been nursing an undisclosed injury and not played since suffering an injury in the loss to Arizona State.

He was seen practicing on Monday, so it helps the program have another quarterback trending towards being available, but he will likely not be on the field this week.

Khyree Jackson injury report

Oregon defensive back Khyree Williams left the Week 11 game against the USC Trojans and was seen in street clothes in the second half. However, he played 33 snaps in Saturday's game against Arizona State and is trending towards playing this week against the Oregon State Beavers.

Bucky Irving injury report

Oregon running back Bucky Irving got an extended role in the offense when Noah Whittington suffered a knee injury earlier this season.

However, he has been dealing with some minor injuries himself and was a limited participant in practice. It's expected that it was just precautionary and that he will be 100 percent available against the Oregon State Beavers.