Pac-12 Injury Report Week 9: Latest Updates on Cam Rising, Savion Washington,Washington's O-Line and more

The Pac-12 is shaping up to be one of the best conferences this season, as there are six teams from the conference still ranked for Week 9 of college football. Washington and Oregon are even members of the select Top 10 group and harbor national playoff aspirations this year.

Three signal callers from the Pac-12 are considered to be on the Heisman watch list this year: Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, and Caleb Williams. However, Williams recently had the worst game of his career, and with the USC Trojans at No. 24, he looks like a far-fetched candidate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

With the regular season reaching the final stretch, let us take a look at important injuries that could have an impact on the conference's destiny for Week 9.

Pac-12 Injury Report for Week 9

#1. Cam Rising, QB (Utah Utes)

Last week, after their impressive win over the USC Trojans 34-32, Utah Utes finally ruled out their star quarterback, Cam Rising, for the season.

Rising has been struggling with multiple torn ligaments since the Utes Rose Bowl loss to Penn State at the end of last season. He will have the opportunity to return for another college season next year, while his job looks to be in the hands of Bryson Barnes, who led the Utes to an impressive victory in Week 8.

#2. Savion Washington, Offensive Tackle (Colorado Buffaloes)

Tackle Savion Washington is questionable for the Colorado clash with Pac-12 rival No. 23 UCLA this Saturday. The player did practice on Monday, and Deion Sanders had this to say about him:

“He looks good. He practiced (Monday),” Sanders said, “I don’t know if he made it through the whole practice, but he did what he set out to do, so he accomplished his goal. But that kid is tough mentally and physically. He’s a dawg. He’s a future pro... I can’t wait to see him back. Helps us tremendously on the line.”

#3. O-Line, Washington Huskies

Guard Gaard Memmelaar, center Matteo Mele, and tackle Robert Wyrsch are out with season-ending injuries. Julius Buelow, a junior guard, suffered a leg injury against Michigan State and could return for Week 9, but is considered questionable.

Right Guards Geirean Hatchett had been a staple of the O-line until the Arizona State game last week but it is unknown if the change in the lineup is due to injury or performance. An injury riddle on the O-line hasn't stopped the Huskies from having a perfect record and claiming the top spot in the Pac-12.