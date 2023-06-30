Pac-12 media deal: Is George Kliavkoff looking for a Big 12-like commitment? Listing top broadcasters capable of inking a long-term deal

The Pac-12 remains without a media rights deal as the 2023 season approaches. Their inability to land a long-term deal has led to the departure of the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans, both of whom will join the Big Ten on July 1, 2024. Losing the Los Angeles market will certainly hurt the conference in their negotiations. Let us take a look at the latest involving the conference's media rights negotiations.

Could the Pac-12 land a deal similar to the Big 12?

The Pac-12 current media rights deal is set to expire on July 1, 2024, the same day UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are leaving the conference. Conference commissioner George Kliavkoff is reportedly looking for a deal similar to the Big 12 and there have been talks the conference could exceed such a deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Big 12 signed a six-year, $2.28 billion extension with ESPN and Fox in October. The deal will see the conference earn $380 million per year, with each of the 12 schools taking home $31.7 million.

While the Pac-12 previously had a similar offer on the table, it was reportedly withdrawn. The departure of the Bruins and Trojans could have a negative impact on negotiations, making the securing such a deal even more challenging.

Which broadcast network could give the Pac-12 a long-term deal?

While the Pac-12's current deal is with both ESPN and Fox Sports, it is unclear if either network is interested in extending their contract with the conference. ESPN reportedly is not interested in retaining their broadcast rights as the network already has deals with the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.

If both ESPN and Fox Sports pass on extending their media rights deal, CBS Sports and NBC Sports could emerge as options for the conference. While the goal is to have at least half of the conference schedule on traditional television, commissioner George Kliavkoff could be forced to settle for a deal that has a heavy focus on streaming.

If the conference is unable to reach a long-term media rights deal, more programs could follow the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans in leaving altogether. The Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes are reportedly targets of the Big 12. Meanwhile, the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies have been targeted by the Big Ten.

While the conference is looking to add schools to replace the Bruins and Trojans, losing an additional six schools would likely cause the conference to dissolve.

Poll : 0 votes