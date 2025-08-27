Pac-12 media deal update: Everything to know about Commish Teresa Gould's landmark TV agreement with CW

The new Pac-12 media deal with the CW Network is perhaps the biggest news in college sports going into the 2025 season. The new deal will see the conference’s media relationship with the CW Network, which started in 2024, extending through the 2030-31 season.

The network made a joint announcement with the conference on Wednesday, informing the public of the new deal. The Pac-12 is undergoing a transformational phase that began with the massive realignments that occurred over the past two to three years.

The new Pac-12 media deal will bring more consistent regular-season Pac-12 football action to the network’s audience. Furthermore, it will now include regular-season men’s and women’s basketball action.

The deal will also see the new Pac-12’s semifinal and championship games brought to the CW’s national audience. Commenting on the new deal, Gould said:

“Our partnership with The CW has been one of mutual growth and transformation, from the development of our Pac-12 Enterprises’ broadcast production business to the significant added value and positive impact to our current and future members via a true national reach across 100% of U.S. television households.

“I am excited for the continued growth of both The CW and the Pac-12 in the years ahead!”

The new Pac-12 has two long-term media partnerships. In addition to its new deal with the CW, the conference had previously announced another long-term deal with CBS Sports. Highlights of the Pac-12 media deals include a wider reach and greater exposure nationally.

The two deals will guarantee the new Pac-12 a reach to 100% U.S. households through over-the-air broadcast networks. There will be at least 16 regular-season football games, 38 regular-season men’s basketball games and 15 regular-season women’s basketball games airing nationally.

CBS will broadcast the conference football championship game and the men’s basketball tournament championship games. The CW, on the other hand, will air the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament semifinal games and championship game.

The CW Network President, Brad Schwartz, said of the new deal:

“We are thrilled to solidify our relationship with the conference for an additional five years. We have experienced firsthand the passion of the Oregon State and Washington State football programs and their dedicated fans."

The Pac-12 is set to relaunch in 2026. It will consist of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State.

