Pac-12 power rankings after Week 8: Will Washington win the conference title?

The Pac-12 has been among the best conferences in college football, as six of the 12 teams were ranked in the latest AP Poll. Take a look at the updated power rankings following Week 8 of the 2023 season.

#1: Washington Huskies

The No.5-ranked Washington Huskies picked up a 15-7 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 8. Despite their poor showing, the Huskies are the only team that remains undefeated in the Pac-12 and solidified their status as the top team in the conference in Week 7 when they defeated the Oregon Ducks. They have a three-game stretch against ranked opponents beginning in Week 10 that will likely determine their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.

#2: Oregon Ducks

The No.8-ranked Oregon Ducks were able to beat the Washington State Cougars by a score of 38-24. While the Washington Huskies struggled against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Oregon's head-to-head loss against them keeps them in the second spot. The Ducks have three more ranked matchups on their schedule and have not been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention.

#3: Oregon State Beavers

The No.11-ranked Oregon State Beavers had a bye week in Week 8, however, they hold on to the third spot in the rankings, thanks to a head-to-head victory over the Utah Utes and UCLA Bruins. Their only loss came against the Washington State Cougars by just three points. The Beavers will have an opportunity to rise when they face the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks to close their season.

#4: Utah Utes

The No.13-ranked Utah Utes picked up a 34-32 victory over the USC Trojans, beating the Caleb Williams-led team for the third consecutive time. The Utes remain fourth, however, due to a head-to-head loss to the Oregon State Beavers. They remain in College Football Playoff contention and still have matchups with the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks.

#5: UCLA Bruins

The No.23-ranked UCLA Bruins picked up a dominant 42-7 victory over the Stanford Cardinal. While the USC Trojans received consideration for this spot, their back-to-back losses, combined with their season-long defensive struggles, were tough to ignore. Instead, the Bruins receive the nod, however, they will have to defeat their rivals on the road later this season to maintain this spot in the Pac-12 rankings.

The rest of the Pac-12 power rankings

6. USC Trojans

7. Arizona Wildcats

8. Colorado Buffaloes

9. Washington State Cougars

10. California Golden Bears

11. Stanford Cardinal

12. Arizona State Sun Devils