Pac-12 school accuses George Kliavkoff's conference of "constant gossip & leaks" after receiving a Big Ten membership for 2024

The Pac-12 has struggled to keep the conference intact as 10 of its 12 members have left beginning in the 2024 college football season. While there have been a handful of instability issues throughout the league, it seems to be more than we initially knew.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy tweeted about how there was disbelief from presidents of the conference about gossip and leaks becoming public. He quoted the words of Christian Caple of On Montlake. The University of Washington's President Ana Mari Cauce opened up on the decision to join the Big Ten and took aim at the Pac-12.

"Washington President Ana Mari Cauce tells @ChristianCaple about move to B1G: 'Change is always difficult but I'll be honest ... some of our biggest, biggest supporters said, 'thank you so much.' It's been generally very positive. I understand tradition. I understand loyalty. But I also understand the need for change. We did not leave the Pac-12 that people are grieving. We left the Pac-12 that was, at best, on life support. And it was fairly toxic, because there was no trust. There was constant gossip & leaks. That last year was really tough on everybody."

Seeing the Pac-12 Conference displenish to extinction is a disappointment in the history of college football.

Was George Kliavkoff the reason the Pac-12 has been dismantled?

The Pac-12 Conference has been dealing with a lot of issues throughout the previous 18 months. From being unable to secure a media rights deal and overvaluing the Conference of Champions to reportedly gossiping and leaking information, things are not looking good for the Commissioner. The questionable timing of hiring consultant Oliver Luck also raises eyebrows.

While it is unfair to throw all the blame at George Kliavkoff's feet, he deserves a majority of the blame. He is at the mercy of the team presidents, but with the Apple TV deal not being suitable for asking for $50 million per team after USC and UCLA decided to join the Big Ten, there are a lot of black marks on Kliavkoff's tenure.