Pac-12 could still survive as MWC explores potential reverse merger with Oregon State and Washington State

The Pac-12 could still remain a conference despite only having Oregon State and Washington State. The conference has seen 10 of 12 schools leave for different conferences, and many figured that the Pac-12 would end up folding.

The two remaining schools - OSU and WSU - have talked to the Mountain West Conference about joining the MWC. However, according to reports by Front Office Sports, the MWC is interested in a reverse merger with the Pac-12 so that it can keep the Pac-12 name.

"NEW: A version of the Pac-12 could still survive. The Mountain West is exploring a reverse merger with Oregon State and Washington State, source confirms to @FOS. Many are in favor of taking the Pac-12 name. It's the most commonly discussed idea rn."

On paper, the idea makes a lot of sense, as the Pac-12 is more known than the MWC. Although the conference would mostly still be MWC teams, just staying as the Pac-12 could get more fans to watch the conference.

At the moment, no deal has been reached, but the MWC does seem as the likely landing spot for OSU and WSU, or perhaps a reverse merger, too. How a reverse merger would work for the media rights deal is to be seen, though.

OSU and WSU have been loyal to the Pac-12

Although 10 of 12 schools have left the Pac-12, Oregon State and Washington State have have been steadfast in their loyalty to the conference.

OSU and WSU felt blindsided by the schools leaving the Pac-12. So, if the conference does a reverse merger with the MWC, the two schools would get what they want by remaining with the Pac-12.

However, Scott Barnes, Oregon State's athletic director, is frustrated with how slow developments have been on that front:

“I’m frustrated that we haven’t gotten the information as quickly as we had hoped. It is trickling in. We need to get that buttoned down.”

Moreover, when it seemed like the Pac-12 would be folding, both OSU and WSU talked to the MWC, so there's interest in those schools and that conference.