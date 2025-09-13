Pac-12 takes direct shot at UCLA after bold conference realignment move leaves DeShaun Foster struggling mightily in the Big Ten

It doesn't look like UCLA will be having it so cool in its second season in the Big Ten. Following the 35-10 loss to New Mexico on Saturday, the Bruins have now suffered a defeat in each of their first three games of the season, raising significant concerns ahead of their Big Ten schedule.Deshaun Foster's team's unimpressive start to the 2025 season and the strength of the upcoming schedule has generated a troll from the Pac-12. The Bruins left the conference for the Big Ten ahead of the 2024 season, alongside three other Pac-12 counterparts: USC, Washington and Oregon.The Pac-12 official account quoted a post on X that showed UCLA's schedule for the rest of the season, highlighting the slim possibility of achieving a noteworthy record. The Bruins will have to play top-performing teams like Penn State, Ohio State, Indiana, Washington and USC.The decision of UCLA to switch conferences alongside USC in 2022 played a huge role in the subsequent implosion of the Pac-12. The conference saw eight other members decide to depart after it failed to secure a lucrative television deal, leaving out two others: Oregon State and Washington State.Deshaun Foster takes responsibility for UCLA’s failureFollowing a 0-3 start to the season, UCLA coach Deshaun Foster is taking responsibility for his team's failure to perform so far this season. The chances of redemption look slim, but the coach remains positive on the team's chances of winning this season despite the next wave of the schedule.“Everything that happens can fall on me,” Foster said after the New Mexico loss. “I’m the head coach. It can fall on me. You don’t have to try to word things differently. I’m the head coach. But what I do know is that eventually this team is going to play with discipline.“It’s going to happen. It’s eventually going to happen. Pretty sure we didn’t think we would go on a run last year either when it happened. One thing that is going to happen is that those guys who are in the room are going to continue to believe and eventually it’s going to turn around.”Foster is in his second season with the Bruins after he was a surprise replacement for Chip Kelly, who left to become Ohio State's offensive coordinator following the conclusion of the 2023 season. Despite the challenge ahead, the coach believes firmly that his team has the talent to win this season.