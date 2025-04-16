Paris Hilton gives her nod of approval as Deion Sanders gives valuable life lesson in recent post

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will face uncharted territory in 2025, losing projected first-round draft picks Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL. For just the second season in his collegiate coaching career, Sanders will lead the program without the tandem of Sheduer and Travis on the field.

The Buffaloes' head coach remains optimistic for the 2025 season. On Sunday, he shared an inspiring quote on Instagram, tagging a spiritual quotes account.

"You can always tell when someone is going to be successful because they're blatantly different from everything around them," the quote reads. "Without even trying. Their demeanor and energy just be different. That's why having a strong sense of identity is important because every day the world will try to convince you into being somebody you're not. Authenticity leads to divine order and success."

Renowned media personality Paris Hilton took notice of the quote and left a comment on Sanders' post, sharing her support for Colorado's head coach.

Sanders and the Buffaloes have a busy schedule in April, with their spring game just days away on April 19.

Deion Sanders to retire Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders' jerseys at Colorado spring game

In just two seasons, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders left a lasting impact on the Colorado football program under Deion Sanders. Over 25 games, they led one of the nation's most-talked-about programs, leaving with numerous accolades to their name.

For their efforts, Sanders and Hunter will be immortalized in Colorado football history, with Deion Sanders deciding to retire both players' jerseys during the Buffaloes' spring game on April 19.

Both Hunter and Sanders are projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders completed 71.8% of his passes with 7,364 passing yards and 72 total touchdowns over two seasons, breaking Colorado's passing touchdown record and ranking fifth in passing yards.

Hunter won the second Heisman Trophy in Colorado history, joining Rashaan Salaam as the only two players to win the award. He is also one of five Buffaloes in history to be named to multiple All-American teams.

