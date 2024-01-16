Parker Brailsford transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Washington OL ft. Alabama Crimson Tide

Parker Brailsford is set to enter the transfer portal following the departure of head coach Kalen DeBoer, bringing his tenure with the Washington Huskies to an end after just two seasons. Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports shared the news, tweeting:

"BREAKING: Washington OL Parker Brailsford plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @On3sports The 6’2 278 OL started all 15 games for the Huskies this season Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining"

Check out Hayes Fawcett's tweet below:

Brailsford joined the Huskies as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has appeared in 15 games in his collegiate career, all of which came in 2023, where he started every game. He was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team and named to the Freshman All-America First Team.

Here's a look at where Brailsford could land below.

5 Parker Brailsford landing spots

#1: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide have an opening at center following the departure of Seth McLaughlin, who joined the Ohio State Buckeyes via the transfer portal.

Former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer has accepted the same position with the Crimson Tide, and offensive line coach Scott Huff is reportedly set to follow. Brailsford could look to rejoin the staff that recruited and developed him.

#2: Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes need plenty of help on the offensive line, as they allowed the second-most sacks and accumulated the least rushing yards in the entire nation in 2023. While they recruited Parker Brailsford out of high school, Deion Sanders' staff was not in place.

Despite this, he has shown that he is more than willing to utilize the transfer portal and should be in the market for several offensive linemen. Adding Brailsford could go a long way in improving the team's struggles.

#3: Ohio State Buckeyes

While the Ohio State Buckeyes added Seth McLaughlin via the transfer portal, it is unclear if he will place at center or guard.

Adding Parker Brailsford would allow McLaughlin to shift to guard after a season where he endured plenty of struggles snapping the ball. Furthermore, it would allow Brailsford to play for a powerhouse program.

#4: USC Trojans

The USC Trojans recruited Parker Brailsford out of high school and will likely be in the market for help along the offensive line.

Joining the Trojans would allow Brailsford to remain in the spotlight while staying close to home.

#5: Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies will likely look to convince Parker Brailsford to remain with the program.

Incoming head coach Jedd Fisch recruited Brailsford to the Arizona Wildcats out of high school. However, it is unclear if he will return to the Huskies.