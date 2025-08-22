Pat Fitzgerald's Northwestern return gains momentum as CFB insider shares aftermath of $130 million lawsuit settlement 

Former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has been in the spotlight after settling a $130 million lawsuit with the school on Thursday. Fitzgerald filed a case of wrongful termination after he was fired in July 2023, after hazing allegations surfaced within the Wildcats’ football program.After being fired by Northwestern, Fitzgerald joined Loyola Academy (Illinois) later in 2023 as a volunteer assistant. However, ESPN's Pete Thamel has said that Fitzgerald wants to return to coaching at the collegiate level.“Pat Fitzgerald was very blunt about his intentions,” Thamel said on &quot;College Football Live&quot; on Thursday. “He wants to get back into coaching. His agent, Bryan Harlan of Excel Sports, told me today that Fitzgerald is eager to get back to the sidelines.”Thamel also talked about Fitzgerald's coaching gig at Loyola Academy. “He (Fitzgerald) spent the last two years as a volunteer high school coach for his son’s high school outside of Chicago,” Thamel said. “And the industry outlook on this is that Fitzgerald will be a prime candidate for openings this fall.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThamel further explained that Fitzgerald has been laying down the groundwork for his next potential job. He also said that the former Northwestern coach might be a &quot;prime candidate&quot; for any openings this fall.Pat Fitzgerald coached at Northwestern for 17 years before his firing in July 2023Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald - Source: GettyNorthwestern initially hired Pat Fitzgerald in 2001 as a defensive backs coach. He also held a role as a linebackers coach at the program before being promoted to head coach in 2006.Fitzgerald compiled a 110–101 record during his 17 years as a head coach at Northwestern. He also won two Big Ten West Division titles with the Wildcats. In his final two years at Northwestern, Fitzgerald compiled a 4-20 record. His Wildcats team posted just one win in the 2022 season. Northwestern had suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay before firing him in July 2023.