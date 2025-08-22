  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Pat Fitzgerald's Northwestern return gains momentum as CFB insider shares aftermath of $130 million lawsuit settlement 

Pat Fitzgerald's Northwestern return gains momentum as CFB insider shares aftermath of $130 million lawsuit settlement 

By Arnold
Modified Aug 22, 2025 18:33 GMT
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Purdue - Source: Imagn
Pat Fitzgerald's Northwestern return gains momentum as CFB insider shares aftermath of $130 million lawsuit settlement - Source: Imagn

Former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has been in the spotlight after settling a $130 million lawsuit with the school on Thursday. Fitzgerald filed a case of wrongful termination after he was fired in July 2023, after hazing allegations surfaced within the Wildcats’ football program.

Ad

After being fired by Northwestern, Fitzgerald joined Loyola Academy (Illinois) later in 2023 as a volunteer assistant. However, ESPN's Pete Thamel has said that Fitzgerald wants to return to coaching at the collegiate level.

“Pat Fitzgerald was very blunt about his intentions,” Thamel said on "College Football Live" on Thursday. “He wants to get back into coaching. His agent, Bryan Harlan of Excel Sports, told me today that Fitzgerald is eager to get back to the sidelines.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thamel also talked about Fitzgerald's coaching gig at Loyola Academy.

“He (Fitzgerald) spent the last two years as a volunteer high school coach for his son’s high school outside of Chicago,” Thamel said. “And the industry outlook on this is that Fitzgerald will be a prime candidate for openings this fall.”
Ad

Thamel further explained that Fitzgerald has been laying down the groundwork for his next potential job. He also said that the former Northwestern coach might be a "prime candidate" for any openings this fall.

Pat Fitzgerald coached at Northwestern for 17 years before his firing in July 2023

Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald - Source: Getty
Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald - Source: Getty

Northwestern initially hired Pat Fitzgerald in 2001 as a defensive backs coach. He also held a role as a linebackers coach at the program before being promoted to head coach in 2006.

Ad

Fitzgerald compiled a 110–101 record during his 17 years as a head coach at Northwestern. He also won two Big Ten West Division titles with the Wildcats.

In his final two years at Northwestern, Fitzgerald compiled a 4-20 record. His Wildcats team posted just one win in the 2022 season.

Northwestern had suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay before firing him in July 2023.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications