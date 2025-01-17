Pat McAfee gives a shoutout to under-the-radar college QB in draft: "Nobody's talking about Will Howard"

Will Howard had a strong year under center in his lone season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The former three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class threw for 3,779 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He completed 72.6% of his pass attempts while adding seven rushing touchdowns.

While hehe has the Buckeyes one win away from their ninth national title in program history, Howard has not received much attention as a 2025 NFL draft prospect. Pat McAfee recently praised the quarterback, stating:

"Everybody's talking about Shedeur (Sanders), Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, Cam Ward. Nobody's talking about Will Howard, except for us. And I didn't talk about Will Howard all year."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I didn't talk about Will Howard last year when he was the Big 12 Player of the Year at Kansas State. They went to overtime against this Texas team as a Kansas State Wildcat."

He continued:

"What I've seen him do, how he has led. He hasn't even ran that much this year in this Chip Kelly offense because they don't need it because all the weapons they have on the outside.

"Kansas State, he was running all over the place. 6'3, 240... I like this guy. I like him a lot... I think Mel Kiper is projecting him to be in the fourth round. I am baffled by that, especially with what he's been doing on the biggest stages that you can get in college ball."

Check out Pat McAfee's full comments below:

McAfee praised Howard for his response following the Buckeyes' loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Most projections have the Ohio State quarterback landing in the fourth round, meaning teams could have multiple opportunities to take a chance on his talent.

Will Howard discusses not receiving enough credit

Will Howard addressed the notion that he has not received enough credit on Wednesday. Speaking to Adam King of 10TV, the Ohio State quarterback stated:

"Obviously, people say things and it feels like I just keep getting - you know, nobody really wants to give me any credit, but, you know, I love that. Keep it coming, man. As much motivation as I can get, I'm going to take and I love people challenging me."

Check out his full comments below:

Expand Tweet

Howard will have the opportunity to make one final statement as he takes the collegiate field for the last time on Monday. The Buckeyes are set to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place