Pat McAfee left in spilts as Channing Crowder narrates hilarious story of Nick Saban & Miss Terry from Miami days

Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder shared a hilarious story about Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, from their time with the Miami Dolphins on "The Pivot" podcast. Pat McAfee later posted the clip on X with the caption,

Crowder recounted a moment from the Dolphins facility when using the bathroom. saying,

“I was in the bathroom at [the] Dolphins facility, and I was playing on my phone. You walked in, and I saw you through the crack… I walked out and went to the sink... I looked over and knew I had to say something to you.”

“You're the head coach of the Dolphins, you're Nick Saban. My first thought in all the meetings was that you used to talk about Miss Terry,” Crowder continued.

“You used to talk about your wife, and she brought us cookies...and Coach, I looked over and this is about 10 games into the season. And it was a Buffalo running back, but I end up giving up a third down catch to the running back on an option route.

“And [now] this is Wednesday of practice and I'm washing my hands and I look over and say, 'Hey Coach, how's Miss Terry? And you looked at me and said, 'She would be a lot better if you cover a f------ back on third down!'”

The video McAfee posted on his X account went viral.

Miss Terry angle to Nick Saban’s stripper story

Another Saban story on the podcast involved a rookie prank involving the former Alabama HC during his short-lived tenure in Miami. Apparently, Crowder brought a stripper dressed in a Jason Taylor jersey into the Dolphins facility to “thank” Nick Saban for giving him a shot in the league.

“She went up there and shook it for Nick Saban,” Crowder laughed while recounting the moment. As part of the rookie talent show in 2005, the linebacker orchestrated the prank, leaving Saban stunned. Crowder then asked Saban about Miss Terry’s reaction and whether she would kill him.

"Miss Terry don’t know that s*** happened," said Saban.

He continued, “No, well that does enter your mind. Pro ball is different. Guys are older, they’re more mature, you’re still trying to work on the psychological aspects. But they can separate like this is a serious competitive part of it and now we’re going to have some fun, and that’s good for team chemistry and camaraderie and players laughing and all that.” [32:00]

The story first came to light during a conversation back in 2022, where JaMarcus Russell recalled his own controversy of throwing $5,300 in cash at teammates, but Crowder’s stripper tale overshadowed everything.

