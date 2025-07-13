Pat McAfee sets record straight on accusations of replacing David Pollack on College GameDay while calling out Georgia fans

College football analyst Pat McAfee has spoken up on accusations making the rounds that he replaced David Pollack on 'College GameDay.' Pollack was let go by ESPN in 2023, while McAfee returned to the show as a full-time analyst.

McAfee was booed by Georgia fans during the 2023 season, mainly for his perceived move to replace Pollack on the College GameDay crew. He revisited the saga on his Instagram story on Saturday, following Pollack’s interview with On3’s Pete Nakos, where he’d vindicated McAfee. He wrote:

“Early in my stint on GameDay, there was an overload of Georgia fans talking immense amounts of shit about me as a human alll season.. The way I talk. The way I look. The way I act.. They thought I "replaced" David Pollack. Now, everybody with a brain knows that I wasn't there to replace Pollack.. I actually love Pollack... so this moment was literally a season in the making. I hope all of the Dawg fans that ran their mouth felt the script flip harder than everybody else in their souls.”

Pat McAfee's Instagram story

Pollack had addressed the issue during an interview with On3’s Pete Nakos last week, where he said:

“That’s a topic that people always want to bring up, but I don’t feel like that was Pat’s fault. Pat was hired to do a job, just like I would have been called in to do a job. I don’t feel like Pat was the reason, no. They hired Pat, and Pat is really good at what he does.”

Pat McAfee on his recent absence from WWE Raw commentary

Pat McAfee’s absence from the WWE Raw commentary for the past few weeks has been conspicuous. The former West Virginia punter came out days ago to explain his absence from the broadcast. He said:

“(I’ve been) continuing to, like, kinda catch up on life as a whole. Post-Money in the bank, pre-Night of Champions, (I) was getting pretty exhausted there. So, shoutout to everybody at WWE for looking out for me, too. Very, very thankful.”

Pat McAfee is a man of many roles, having transitioned over the years from college football to the NFL and later to the WWE. The TV personality has then gone on to have a successful career in the media, starting his talk show, The Pat McAfee Show.

With one of the most popular personal brands in sports media, it's no surprise he landed a multimillion-dollar deal with ESPN.

