“Pat needs to take legal action”: CFB fans react as Patrick Mahomes’ lookalike Dylan Raiola celebrates Chiefs’ win in the locker room

Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Dylan Raiola celebrated with the Kansas City Chiefs in their locker room after their win, which got fans talking. As usual, the comments about him looking similar to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took center stage.

Some fans asked why Raiola was there, with one saying, "For what reason was he here?"

Others joked that the Chiefs should draft him. Some even joked about how security might have confused him for Mahomes.

One fan wrote, "pat needs to take legal action."

Another fan jokingly suggested, "The Chiefs have to draft that guy!"

One fan quipped, "Fake it 'till you make it" taken to a whole new level."

Another commented, "I can't believe that security let this dude through because they mistook him for Patrick Mahomes!"

One fan questioned Raiola’s actions, saying, "Dylan has no pride?"

"Pat needs a restraining order on this dude," joked another.

Despite the mixed reactions, Raiola’s celebration has drawn attention, with fans eagerly awaiting what’s next for the young QB.

When Could Dylan Raiola Play in the NFL?

While he’s only one season into his college career, Dylan Raiola has shown flashes of brilliance. However, fans will have to wait, as Raiola isn’t draft-eligible until 2027, three years removed from high school per NFL rules.

Raiola’s journey to Nebraska was far from straightforward. He was a five-star prospect and played at three different high schools. He flipped commitments multiple times before settling in Georgia, only to later choose Nebraska.

His freshman campaign had ups and downs, but the Nebraska QB completed 63.8% of his passes for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 picks. Draft analysts are already buzzing about Raiola’s potential. His size, arm strength and football IQ could make him a top pick in 2027.

