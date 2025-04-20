"Pathetic" "CFB25 play": Michigan fans trash Bryce Underwood & defense for poor coordination at spring game

A play from the Michigan Spring game in Ann Arbor has been captivating attention on the internet. During the play, Wolverines freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood started a play that saw some internal passing of the ball before he finally threw the ball to Jalen Hoffman in the clear.

Hoffman then ran all the way the entire length of the field for the touchdown. The play was followed by a celebration from the offense.

Here's the video:

However, seeing the play unfold, fans brought attention to the lackluster defense on display on the gridiron. The fact that the defensive line couldn't make a rushing dent on the ground has everyone second-guessing the prospects of Sherrone Moore's team heading into the 2025 season.

"Pathetic," a fan wrote.

"Not a good play," one fan commented.

"Defense looks like Swiss cheese," another wrote.

"What even is this play? 🤣" another added.

The reactions continued as Michigan's defense was trashed in the comments section.

"them boys still trash.. how you get beat on a reverse pass on the 5??😂😂😂" one fan added.

"CFB 25 ahh play😭 I hate when dudes use that!" another wrote, drawing similar play from the game.

"Took too long to develop. Not working in a real situation or against a good defense," one fan said.

Bryce Underwood shows flashes of brilliance but inexperience

There were a lot of eyes on Bryce Underwood. Michigan spent a lot to make him flip his commitment to Ann Arbor.

On Saturday, during the spring game, fans got their first glimpse of how things will be handled on center by their quarterback. The 17-year-old went 12-for-26 with 187 yards, one interception and one touchdown.

Throughout the game, there were moments of brilliance, but there were some plays that the quarterback could have handled better.

Amid the mixed performance, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore didn't walk away unimpressed.

“(Underwood) did well,” Moore said, via The Michigan Daily. “(He) did well, made some really good throws and had some things that we got to clean up and get better at. But he’s a continued work in progress, and he’s working his tail off to do it.”

Underwood will have a competitor in Team Maize quarterback Jadyn Davis, who is also eyeing the QB1 role. Like Underwood, he also showed he's ready but was inconsistent, too.

“It’s a battle that’s gonna go all the way into fall camp,” Moore said of the QB1 competition.

While Underwood made sensational plays, fans seem to have doubts about whether those plays will convert in real time against real opponents.

