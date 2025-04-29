Patrick Mahomes’ clone Dylan Raiola joins forces with Travis Hunter & Lionel Messi to promote $23.4B brand

On Tuesday, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola announced an NIL deal via Instagram, partnering with Adidas, a company that reported $23.4 billion (per Forbes) in revenues last year. Raiola, who many believe looks similar to three-time Super Bowl-winning QB Patrick Mahomes, joins Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter and soccer icon Lionel Messi in partnering with Adidas.

Raiola expressed his excitement about signing up with the sports apparel giant.

“Heading into my second season, the goal remains the same: help build the next era of Nebraska football and leave a legacy that makes our fans proud,” Raiola said in a statement. “Joining the elite family of athletes at Adidas is a tremendous honor, and their support strengthens the journey as we continue building something special in Lincoln.”

The Jaguars selected Hunter as the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Jacksonville traded up for the versatile Heisman Trophy winner, who had his No. 12 Colorado Buffaloes jersey retired a week before the draft.

Meanwhile, Messi, widely regarded as the greatest soccer star ever, has won seven Ballon d'Or awards. He is currently playing his trade in the MLS with Inter Miami.

Joining Adidas, which already has deals with Hunter and Messi, is a huge boost for a player like Raiola, who is also tipped for greatness.

Dylan Raiola led Nebraska to a winning record in the 2024 season

NCAA Football: Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Dylan Raiola - Source: Imagn

Dylan Raiola committed to Matt Rhule's Nebraska in 2024. He got the QB1 role in his freshman year and led the program to a 7-6 record. He racked up 2,819 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 13 starts.

Raiola is also expected to lead Nebraska's offense in the 2025 season. There are big expectations for the quarterback, who was the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year in 2023 when he was at Buford High School in Georgia.

With Raiola getting acclimated to collegiate football, he will aim to guide the Cornhuskers into the College Football Playoff next season.

