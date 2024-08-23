Patrick Mahomes forms 'Team Mahomes', partners with Adidas to sign six Texas Tech stars to groundbreaking NIL deals

Patrick Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl champion, shared an Instagram post informing that he has partnered with Adidas to sign six Texas Tech student-athletes to NIL deals. He has thus created the first-ever 'Team Mahomes'.

The student-athletes, who come from various disciplines and codes, will participate in brand marketing campaigns. These will include those for Mahomes' signature shoes and apparel line with Adidas.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and the iconic sports brand collaborated to select the athletes who embody the dedication they are looking for in a Team Mahomes athlete.

“The energy around this partnership has been incredible, and this announcement shows just how important this is to me, Adidas and Texas Tech,” said Patrick Mahomes, as per Sports Illustrated.

“Adidas has been a collaborative partner from the start, and we worked together to select athletes who are among the best and embody the drive and dedication we’re looking for in a Team Mahomes athlete. We’ve got a lot of great stuff coming up for the Red Raiders – stay tuned for more.”

The inaugural 'Team Mahomes' athletes are: football WR Micah Hudson, softball player NiJaree Canady, basketball team's Jasmine Shavers, amateur golfer Matthew Comegys, soccer player Sam Couretwright and baseball player TJ Pompey.

The partnership with Adidas is one of a kind with the goal of long-term equity in sports through investment.

In addition to the six NIL deals, all eligible Texas Tech student-athletes can join Adidas' NIL Ambassador Network, which includes over 12,000 student-athletes nationwide.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany donated $5 million to Texas Tech

It was reported that Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany together donated a sum of $5 million to help complete the university's largest facility investment in its history. It is the $240 million South End Zone and Dustin R. Womble Football project.

This partnership further positions Texas Tech Athletics as a national leader in NIL, with a star QB like Patrick Mahomes promoting the school and giving back in a meaningful way.

The former Texas Tech QB's recent investments and partnerships have only strengthened his bond with the university and also its fans.

Patrick Mahomes, who was inducted into the Red Raiders' Hall of Fame, continually shows support and pride for his alma mater.

