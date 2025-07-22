Patrick Mahomes look-alike Dylan Raiola sets the bar high while revealing Nebraska's goal for 2025 at Big Ten media days

Frequently compared to Patrick Mahomes, both for his appearance and occasional cosplay, Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola brought a similar charisma to Big Ten media days on Tuesday. Wearing a custom black suit with red trim and the program’s logo, he was asked about the Cornhuskers’ goals for 2025.&quot;National championship,” Raiola said. “Plain &amp; simple. That's the bar that we set &amp; that's what we're going to go get.&quot;The quarterback will enter the 2025 season alongside a full offseason of practice and a stronger receiver corps. As a true freshman in 2024, the former five-star recruit appeared in all 13 games for Nebraska. He passed for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns, completing 67.1% of his passes.Nebraska finished 7-6 overall (3-6 in Big Ten) in 2024. Now, with Raiola’s confidence behind him, Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule is entering his third year with the team.“Where I see him growing is in the phases of leadership and the phases of mental toughness, handling adversity,” Rhule said of Raiola on the “Jim Rome Show” on June 11. “I think he's going to have a great year.”Dylan Raiola’s team’s chances at the 2025 CFPNebraska will bring back 60% of its production from last year, including 68% on offense. This ranks among the best in the country and should help new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen move the needle. After the OC joined midseason, Dylan Raiola showed notable flashes in his game.Running back Emmett Johnson will return as the lead option after an excellent 2024 season, and Nebraska added several talented wide receivers, including Dane Key from Kentucky.Defense is more of a question. The Cornhuskers lost several veteran players to the NFL and the transfer portal, but they’ve added important pieces like defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri and linebacker Dasan McCullough to the roster.According to ESPN’s FPI, Nebraska has a 10.3% chance of making the College Football Playoff. BetMGM has the program’s playoff odds set at +650, so the chances are not guaranteed, far from it, but it puts the Cornhuskers in the mix.Nebraska will open its 2025 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Aug. 28.