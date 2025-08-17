"This thing stinks to high heaven": Paul Finebaum doubles down on Michigan’s title win after NCAA penalties

  • home icon
By Maliha
Modified Aug 17, 2025 13:56 GMT
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

Michigan captured both the Big Ten and national championships amid the alleged sign-stealing scandal involving staffer Connor Stalions. Now, two years later, the Wolverines have been hit with several NCAA penalties.

Shortly after the sanctions were announced on Friday, Michigan declared it would appeal the NCAA Committee on Infractions’ ruling.

However, popular analyst Paul Finebaum believes the damage is already done and criticized both the team and its fanbase.

"What bugs me here is the hypocrisy of the Michigan fan base," Finebaum said. "I mean, they are easily among the most despicable group of overzealous fans I've ever dealt with. And the fact that they tried to act like they have a legitimate national championship? They don't.
"The banners won't come down. The trophies will remain. But everybody knows they cheated like bandits. Everybody knows that this thing stinks to high heaven. Everybody knows Jim Harbaugh was a total fraud in everything he said."
For 2025 as well, Finebaum remains skeptical about Michigan’s prospects, even with Sherrone Moore’s program entering the season with the nation’s No. 1 quarterback recruit, Bryce Underwood.

"How long will Bryce Underwood take to matriculate?" Finebaum said in July (via SI). "And if he can get him going quickly, they have a chance for a CFP bid, but I don't think they're going to make it. I think they'll fall just short."
Finebaum earlier shared his pick for a Southeastern Conference school to win the 2025 championship.

Paul Finebaum criticizes NCAA’s handling of Michigan sign-stealing scandal

The sign-stealing controversy at Michigan led to some major penalties, including a three-game suspension for Sherrone Moore.

However, the Wolverines kept their 2023 national title and faced no postseason bans, unlike USC, which lost its 2004 BCS championship and endured bowl bans in 2010 and 2011 following the Reggie Bush scandal.

Many critics viewed the NCAA’s approach as overly lenient toward Michigan, and Paul Finebaum was among those speaking out.

"The NCAA doing what it does best, make a fool out of itself, has spoken and there will be serious fines," Finebaum said. "I'm sure that's going to hurt the University of Michigan."

However, Michigan could face fines totaling up to $30 million for the scandal, marking one of the largest financial penalties in NCAA history.

Edited by Maliha
