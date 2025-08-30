  • home icon
  "Paul Finebaum is an absolute idiot": CFB fans trash SEC analyst as Tim Tebow-Arch Manning comparison resurfaces amid Texas QB's fumble job

"Paul Finebaum is an absolute idiot": CFB fans trash SEC analyst as Tim Tebow-Arch Manning comparison resurfaces amid Texas QB's fumble job

By Arnold
Modified Aug 30, 2025 20:42 GMT
CFB fans trash SEC analyst as Tim Tebow-Arch Manning comparison resurfaces amid Texas QB
CFB fans trash SEC analyst as Tim Tebow-Arch Manning comparison resurfaces amid Texas QB's fumble job (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Arch Manning and the top-ranked Texas Longhorns suffered a 14-7 loss to No. 3 Ohio State in their opening game of the 2025 season on Saturday. Manning struggled for most of the game, completing 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Following Manning's struggles, fans recalled Paul Finebaum's comments on the Texas quarterback, suggesting he was the best signal-caller in college football since Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2006. The resurfaced post led to many slamming the SEC analyst.

"How long until people stop listening to Paul Finebaum in big 2025? He’s an absolute idiot," one tweeted.
"PSA: It’s always ethical to dunk on SEC shills when they say stupid things," another added.
"Don’t ever mention Arch Manning and Tim Tebow in the same sentence again," a third commented.

Similar reactions followed.

"Why does anyone listen to Finebaum? Whenever his show has been on by accident it’s always a cast of callers who among them might have 5 teeth," one wrote.
"Theree are few constants in this world. Paul Finebaum riding SEC c*ck is one of them. Death, taxes, Finebaum," another added.
"Update baldy @finebaum?" a user tweeted.

Manning's only touchdown pass came in the fourth quarter, when Texas was down 14-0. There was plenty of hype around the Longhorns QB before the start of the season, but it appears that the Heisman Trophy might have slipped away from Manning after he struggled against Ohio State.

Arch Manning and Texas will face San Jose State after loss to Ohio State in season opener

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Getty
Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Getty

Despite a tough defeat to Ohio State, Manning and the Longhorns will look to bounce back when they face San Jose State on Sept. 6. The game will be played at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Texas.

Another defeat in the season could certainly harm the Longhorns' chances of making the College Football Playoff. However, the Longhorns will be the favorites to beat the Spartans next Saturday.

