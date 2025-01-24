Paul Finebaum advises Jeremiah Smith to hire the "best lawyers" and sue the NCAA

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith should sue the NCAA.

During a recent episode of Finebaum's "The Paul Finebaum Show," a caller on the program suggested that Smith could leave the Buckeyes in search of more NIL money. However, given that Smith and the Buckeyes just won the national championship, Finebaum doesn't see Smith seeking a transfer anytime soon.

"I think at this point Jeremiah Smith will probably stay there," Finebaum said. "Why would he want to go somewhere else? He's at the best college football program in the country at the moment. He likes the coaches."

While Finebaum doesn't see Smith leaving Ohio, he does believe the true freshman receiver is missing out on millions of dollars by not being able to go straight to the NFL.

Current NCAA rules require players to be three years out of high school before being able to enter the NFL draft. Finebaum suggests that Smith hire the "best lawyer in the country" to get around this rule and go straight to the pros where he can make some serious money.

"I think Jeremiah Smith should not go to another school," Finebaum said. "I'll tell you what he ought to do: Hire the best lawyer in the country, sue the NCAA, and get out of this deal that restricts him from leaving for two more years.

"That, to me, is the issue, not how much more money he could make. He's losing tens of millions every day by not being able to go to the NFL."

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Jeremiah Smith dominated in 2024

Smith had a tremendous season with the Buckeyes after hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. In the playoffs, Smith continued his dominance with 19 receptions for 381 yards and five touchdowns.

He also featured in one of the biggest highlight-reel moments of the National Championship Game against Notre Dame. Smith was on the receiving end of a 56-yard pass to help seal the victory for the Buckeyes.

It remains to be seen if Smith will decide to take Finebaum up on his advice. However, one thing spectators can count on is Smith taking a major leap when he returns to the gridiron next season.

Of course, he'll have to do so without senior quarterback Will Howard, who will enter the NFL draft after wrapping up his collegiate career.

