Paul Finebaum believes Bill Belichick is "totally clueless" at UNC

In January, Bill Belichick signed a five-year $50 million deal with UNC, a program that has only had one season with 10 or more wins since 1998. That was in 2015, when it went 11-3.

Ad

Belichick has had a legendary career, winning six Super Bowls and finishing with a 302-165 record over 29 years as a coach in the NFL. He has brought hope to the Tar Heels; however, college football analyst Paul Finebaum is not confident about Belichick's ability to change the program's culture.

"I was a big proponent when he got the job," Finebaum said on Friday, via 'The Paul Finebaum Show.' "I thought he would completely change that culture. We're early in. My take early on is he's completely and totally clueless when it comes to college football."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Finebaum added that the energy around the team feels off, and he is worried that Belichick may be too stuck in his old ways to keep up with how fast the college game is changing. He thinks the Tar Heels have a decent schedule this year and chances to win games, but he’s not sure Belichick can adjust quickly enough.

Ad

Paul Finebaum on another problem Bill Belichick has to face as a coach

In the NFL, Bill Belichick worked with professional players who were already developed. In college, he has to get high school players through recruiting trips and the transfer portal, and help them grow. That’s a big change from what he’s used to.

Paul Finebaum said there’s more to worry about than just Belichick’s lack of experience at the collegiate level.

Ad

"Sadly, because I think he's a really good athletic director, no longer calls the shots," Finebaum said on Friday, via 'The Paul Finebau, Show.' "It comes from above him. That's how they made a disaster out of the Mack Brown firing. I don't know whether Belichick will make it or not, but I do know that wasn't the choice of the A.D."

Ad

Belichick not only has to turn around a team that went 6-7 (3-5 ACC) last season, but he also has to work in a system where the leadership might not be fully on the same page.

Belichick’s competence as a college coach will become clear starting on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET when the Tar Heels begin their season against the TCU Horned Frogs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More