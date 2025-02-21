  • home icon
Paul Finebaum believes LSU could become better under Brain Kelly following "great" offseason

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Feb 21, 2025 20:36 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly has always been able to lead his team to a successful season. However, the 2024 season was his worst during his time with the Tigers — finishing with a 9-4 record.

Despite a still respectable record, how that record came about — a late-season collapse — meant that Kelly is seen to be on the "hot seat" coming into the 2025 season.

College football analyst Paul Finebaum, who placed Kelly on the proverbial hot seat a few weeks ago, believes the Tigers and Kelly will have a good season. Speaking on Friday's edition of "The Paul Finebaum Show," the host said:

"I wouldn't give him a high grade last year. But, before the grade could have even came in, he had such a great offseason that I'm willing to give him a little bit more patience," Finebaum said.
One reason why Finebaum believes that the Tigers have had a "great offseason" is the return of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who spent his first two seasons on the sidelines as backup to Jayden Daniels.

Following a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, who was able to lead his Washington Commanders team to the NFC championship in his rookie season, is not an easy thing to do. But Nussmeier was able to have a strong season.

He threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as the starter for LSU. These are strong numbers, and bringing him back will only benefit the Tigers.

The LSU transfer class in 2025

The LSU recruitment class for this season was one of the best in the country. 247 Sports ranked this class 10th, while the group of players they gained in the transfer portal was the No. 1-ranked class.

This included players such as Patrick Payton (edge rusher from Florida State), Nic Anderson (wide receiver from Oklahoma) and Braelin Moore (interior linesman from Virginia Tech). These players form part of a 16-player transfer class, with every player having the potential to impact the team.

Both Nussmeier and the talents that Brian Kelly brought into the program are elements that are likely to help them succeed and improve their 9-4 outing last season.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
