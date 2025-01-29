Paul Finebaum has a bold prediction for Steve Sarkisian's Texas as it enters the Arch Manning era

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will enter a new era next season. With the departure of quarterback Quinn Ewers, the offense will firmly be in the hands of Arch Manning. Manning had a few appearances this season, but Ewers got the bulk of the playing time. However, next season Manning is expected to be the full-time starter.

With Steve Sarkisian and his squad entering a new era, many fans and media members are unsure of what to expect from them. Analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on the 'McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning' radio show on Monday.

On the radio show, Finebaum made a bold prediction about the Longhorns as they enter the Arch Manning era. He was asked who is likely to be the next head coach to win their first national championship.

"I would pick Steve Sarkisian," Finebaum said. "I think he’s probably set up the best of any of those who don’t have a title. We’re still getting used to Ryan Day being a national champion. It changes the narrative a little bit, doesn’t it?"

Steve Sarkisian and Texas Longhorns look to overcome final hurdle and reach national championship game

Steve Sarkisian has done a good job of helping his team steadily grow throughout his tenure. He arrived in 2021 to a team that was not in a good position, and it finished with a 5-7 record. However, he was able to turn things around quickly, achieving an 8-5 record in 2022.

In 2023, the Longhorns took another step forward, winning the Big 12 Conference Championship and reaching the semifinals of the playoffs. However, they stagnated in 2024 in their first year of the SEC. They reached the conference championship game but lost. They also lost in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Although it is certainly an achievement to reach the semifinals two years in a row, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns would not want to get in the habit of losing at that stage of the season. The Longhorns have ambitions to win a national championship and they have the tools to do so.

Next season, they will be led by a first-time starter in Arch Manning. Manning performed well in relief of Ewers when he went down with injuries but is not proven over a whole season. So, it will be interesting to see if he can take the Longhorns to the next level.

