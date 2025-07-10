Paul Finebaum claims Dabo Swinney's Clemson "robbed" Kalen DeBoer-led Alabama's CFP spot in 2024

Kalen DeBoer was hired as Alabama's coach in January 2024, replacing the legendary Nick Saban. However, the Tide finished with a 9-4 record in DeBoer's first year at the helm, not making the 12-team College Football Playoff.
On Thursday, SEC analyst Paul Finebaum suggested that Dabo Swinney's Clemson "robbed" Alabama of a playoff spot last season while addressing the Tigers' requirements for the upcoming season.
"Well, I think he (Swinney) needs to get to the playoffs again and maybe make a serious run," Finebaum said on ESPN College Football's "Get Up" (0:12). "Last year, they (Clemson) snuck in. I mean, I say they snuck in because they won the ACC conference championship against SMU and probably robbed Alabama of a (College Football Playoff) berth, it probably didn't even deserve.
"But this year, with Cade Klubnik at quarterback, I think expectations are through the roof in Death Valley. I strongly believe they'll make a serious run at the (national) title."
Although Clemson made it to the CFP last season, Swinney's team was eliminated in the first round with a loss to Texas.
Swinney is entering his 18th year as Clemson's coach in the 2025 season. He has led the Tigers to two national championships and compiled a 180-47 record.
It will be interesting to see if Swinney can win his third national title at Clemson next season.
Who will be the QB1 for Kalen DeBoer's Alabama in the 2025 season?
As things stand, Kalen DeBoer is yet to confirm Alabama's QB1 for the 2025 season. The options, however, are narrowed down to either Ty Simpson or Austin Mack.
Simpson is the preferred candidate to get the starting role since he has been at Alabama for the past three seasons. He served as the backup to Jalen Milroe, who joined the NFL's Seattle Seahawks this year.
The Tide also has Keelon Russell as another QB option.
