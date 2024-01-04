Paul Finebaum claims Jim Harbaugh is prepping for his departure after the Natty showdown - "He's leaving"

Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan has been a subject of discussion over the last couple of months. The former San Francisco 49ers coach has been linked to a return to the NFL over the years and it looks likely more than ever now, partly due to the sign-stealing allegation.

Speaking on “Get Up” on Wednesday, Paul Finebaum believes Jim Harbaugh's time at Michigan is over. The veteran ESPN analyst thinks that the Wolverines’ coach will exit the program after the National Championship game against Washington in Houston, Texas, on Monday.

“It’s pretty simple. If you have a shot at four NFL franchises and they’re coveting you and then on the other hand, you’re facing the NCAA after you accomplished everything you set out to do, it’s a very easy answer. He is leaving Michigan after next Monday night,” Finebaum said.

Paul Finebaum rains praise on Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan

Following the Rose Bowl win against Alabama on Monday, Paul Finebaum has been impressed by the performance of the Jim Harbaugh-coached Michigan football team. The analyst went back on the negative words he had earlier said about the team amid the sign-stealing allegation.

“I would say they won it legitimately and congratulations to the best team in college football, hail to the victors,” Finebaum said. “I said a lot of those things and I said it right here to you. But after spending a week around the Michigan program, I came away with a different view.”

“These young players — Corum, McCarthy — these guys had nothing to do with whatever happened in this program. They are really the epitome of what you expect a college program to be.”

The Wolverines obviously had a scintillating performance against the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The team had the upper hand on both sides of the field, recording a total of 351 yards and sacking Jalen Milroe six times in the electrifying game.

What Finebaum earlier said about Michigan

Paul Finebaum has been critical of Jim Harbuagh’s Michigan team following the announcement of the sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA. He couldn't accept the idea of alleged cheating and said:

“I found it sad and pathetic,” Finebaum said on an episode of ESPN's ‘Sportscenter’ show. “Why? Because this isn’t America’s team. This isn’t what America’s about.

“Here we are, just days removed from Veterans Day, where we honor people who are really representative of America. This team is not representative of anything other than a program accused of cheating.”

Nonetheless, the analyst now feels the team deserves to be where they are ahead of the national championship game against Washington. Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines are considered the favorite in the highly anticipated matchup that marks the end of the college football season.