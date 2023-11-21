In a 58-13 blowout victory for the Florida State Seminoles against North Alabama, quarterback Jordan Travis’ injury proved to be a bitter moment. The 23-year-old QB suffered a devastating leg injury, casting a shadow over their College Football Playoff aspirations.

Analyst Paul Finebaum, speaking on SportsCenter, emphasized the significant setback for Florida State’s playoff chances following the quarterback’s injury.

Finebaum acknowledged the potential sympathy from the committee regarding Travis’ injury but cautioned that this sentiment might not be enough, especially if other undefeated teams maintain their dominance. He stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I think it hurts them badly. It could even knock them out of the Playoff in spite of what they do the rest of the way, winning next week against Florida and, obviously, against Louisville in the ACC Championship Game."

One major demerit that Finebaum believes is that Florida State doesn’t belong to the same table as other unbeaten teams. He stated:

"The problem is they have good wins, they don’t have great wins, and other schools will have great wins along the way. So, as bad as it hurts Florida State, they’re going to have to hold on and hope right now that some other schools lose."

Jordan Travis has been a treat for the Florida State Seminoles (11-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast) this season. The quarterback has managed 2,755 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

Jordan Travis injury update

Quarterback Jordan Travis’ leg injury during the game against North Alabama has jeopardized his Heisman hopes. The injury occurred in the first quarter when a rough tackle forced Travis to be carted off the field in his final home game. The Seminoles were trailing 13-0 at the time of the incident.

Unfortunately, his potential last play in Tallahassee ended in a tackle that saw his left leg twist awkwardly, resulting in immediate carting off for the redshirt senior. According to reports, the NFL is attempting to ban the hip-drop tackle move that brought Travis down.

Expand Tweet

Coach Mike Norvell expressed the impact of the injury, saying:

“Jordan is so, so important to this team, and not just as the quarterback, but just who he is and what he stands for. It was emotional. It was emotional for everybody. Can't say I blocked it out.”

Travis posted an injury update on Sunday, stating he’s “feeling good.”

Expand Tweet

The undefeated Seminoles now face tough challenges against the Florida Gators (5-6, 3-5 SEC East) and the Louisville Cardinals (10-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast). They will have to navigate the rest of the season without their on-field leader.