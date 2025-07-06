Paul Finebaum drops bold prediction on South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers

The South Carolina Gamecocks are one of the rising programs in college football, and this is mostly down to their quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Sellers had an impressive freshman season, helping the Gamecocks to a 9-4 record.

Ad

On a recent edition of "The Paul Finebaum Show," the college football analyst praised the young quarterback and backed him for future success.

"To me, LaNorris Sellers is the best quarterback they've had; I mean, they've had a couple of good ones, but I think he could be the best," he said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the short time he has been the Gamecocks quarterback, LaNorris Sellers has already proven himself as a potent option. During the 2024 season, Sellers threw for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for 674 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns. This is only his freshman year, and these figures are likely to only increase in the coming years.

Ad

Trending

If what he did in his freshman season is an early indicator of his future performances, Sellers could easily become a quarterback who is very strong with both his hands and his feet. He could very well produce the same impact as former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Who does LaNorris Sellers need to beat to become best Gamecocks QB?

Paul Finebaum believes that LaNorris Sellers can become the greatest quarterback to ever play for the South Carolina Gamecocks. But who is ahead of Sellers in this race?

Ad

The general consensus is that Connor Shaw is the best quarterback to ever play for the Gamecocks. He was at the program between 2010-2013. During those four seasons, he recorded 6,074 yards and 56 touchdowns. This was a period where the team was led by former Florida Gators coach Steve Spurrier, who saw a lot of success.

Shaw led the team to three consecutive 11-2 seasons and a bowl win in each of these years. LaNorris Sellers will need to match this level of performance if he wants to be the best ever from South Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place