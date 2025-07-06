Paul Finebaum drops bold prediction on South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers

The South Carolina Gamecocks are one of the rising programs in college football, and this is mostly down to their quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Sellers had an impressive freshman season, helping the Gamecocks to a 9-4 record.
On a recent edition of "The Paul Finebaum Show," the college football analyst praised the young quarterback and backed him for future success.
"To me, LaNorris Sellers is the best quarterback they've had; I mean, they've had a couple of good ones, but I think he could be the best," he said.
In the short time he has been the Gamecocks quarterback, LaNorris Sellers has already proven himself as a potent option. During the 2024 season, Sellers threw for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for 674 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns. This is only his freshman year, and these figures are likely to only increase in the coming years.
If what he did in his freshman season is an early indicator of his future performances, Sellers could easily become a quarterback who is very strong with both his hands and his feet. He could very well produce the same impact as former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Who does LaNorris Sellers need to beat to become best Gamecocks QB?
Paul Finebaum believes that LaNorris Sellers can become the greatest quarterback to ever play for the South Carolina Gamecocks. But who is ahead of Sellers in this race?
The general consensus is that Connor Shaw is the best quarterback to ever play for the Gamecocks. He was at the program between 2010-2013. During those four seasons, he recorded 6,074 yards and 56 touchdowns. This was a period where the team was led by former Florida Gators coach Steve Spurrier, who saw a lot of success.
Shaw led the team to three consecutive 11-2 seasons and a bowl win in each of these years. LaNorris Sellers will need to match this level of performance if he wants to be the best ever from South Carolina.
South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place