Paul Finebaum fails to see Ryan Grubb solving Alabama's critical issue blamed on Jalen Milroe

One of the more exciting changes in Tuscaloosa this offseason was the hiring of Ryan Grubb as the new offensive coordinator. His introduction comes with the promise of a new approach to Alabama’s offense, especially since quarterback Jalen Milroe is headed to the NFL.

When Kalen DeBoer took on the reins of the Crimson Tide last season, the foundation of the winning program became shaky following Nick Saban’s departure. This was evident in their rocky campaign, which ended with a 9-4 record. Much of the blame fell on quarterback Jalen Milroe, who was faulted for inconsistent play and mistakes at critical junctures.

In light of this, on the “Andy & Ari On3” podcast, host Andy Staples asked ESPN’s Paul Finebaum whether quarterbacks Ty Simpson and Austin Mack could have played better than Milroe last season.

However, Finebaum was not convinced that, even with the addition of Grubb, any quarterback issue would simply resolve with changes at the position.

“The one thing that Alabama fans are holding onto that rope with is Ryan Grubb,” Finebaum said (Timestamp: 8:30). “They are convinced that Ryan Grubb … is the key. But I don’t think that’s really going to solve the quarterback issue. Jalen Milroe was a really good quarterback who made some critical mistakes and became the fall guy.

"Are you telling me that any of these three combatants are better than Jalen Milroe?”

Milroe was Alabama’s main driver in 2024, leading the team both as a passer and a rusher. He ran for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns, and he completed 205 of 319 passes (64.3% completion rate) for 2,844 yards and 16 scores.

Kalen DeBoer on expectations from Ryan Grubb

The 2025 offense will look different at Alabama, with a new foundation that does not include Jalen Milroe and Justice Haynes, and Ryan Grubb will act as the cornerstone of this change.

On March 18, DeBoer addressed the media, talking about the changes he expects now that Grubb is on the staff.

“He's motivated and determined just like I know he's always been to take our offense to the next level,” DeBoer said (Timestamp 14:12). “I think he has an appreciation for what we did installing and working through, but is ready to keep evolving it like we would have hoped to have done anyway.”

Grubb has had success at Fresno State as well as Washington, and after a year with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL, he will now work with Alabama for the foreseeable future.

