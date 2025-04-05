Paul Finebaum highlights concerns over Jalen Milroe ahead of NFL draft

There are allegedly big concerns regarding Jalen Milroe among NFL decision makers, who see the Alabama signal-caller as a great athlete but not much of a quarterback. Paul Finebaum touched upon this point on Friday, saying the following on his "The Paul Finebaum Show:"
"I talked to an NFL person, and I'm not going to identify who it is, but it's somebody who makes decisions that are important.
"He was completely underwhelmed by what he saw from Jalen Milroe. Here's the wrap on Jalen Milroe, elite athlete, maybe one of the best athletes we've ever seen. We all know about his running. He's big, he's fast, but what kind of accuracy does he have in the NFL?"
Per ESPN, Milroe is the fifth best quarterback in the draft and the 80th best prospect overall. That would mean he's set to be drafted around the third or fourth rounds of the draft.
In some recent mock drafts, Milroe ends up being selected by the New York Giants. If that happens, he will probably spend significant time on the bench as the franchise recently signed Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson.
The Giants at one point were the favorites to select Shedeur Sanders, but their decision to sign Russell Wilson might be signaling they want to take a different approach with their first-round pick.
How was Jalen Milroe's 2024 season?
Jalen Milroe's 2024 season was a bit of a disappointment, having started the year as one of the favorites to win the coveted Heisman. He racked up 2,844 passing yards, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His QBR of 78.4 was the 15th best among all quarterbacks. His rushing game was impressive as always, setting a career-high 726 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns.
The season overall was below what we've come to expect from the Crimson Tide, with Alabama failing to reach the SEC championship game or the College Football Playoff. They also fell 19-13 to Michigan at the ReliaQuest Bowl.
