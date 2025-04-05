Paul Finebaum highlights concerns over Jalen Milroe ahead of NFL draft

There are allegedly big concerns regarding Jalen Milroe among NFL decision makers, who see the Alabama signal-caller as a great athlete but not much of a quarterback. Paul Finebaum touched upon this point on Friday, saying the following on his "The Paul Finebaum Show:"

Ad

"I talked to an NFL person, and I'm not going to identify who it is, but it's somebody who makes decisions that are important.

"He was completely underwhelmed by what he saw from Jalen Milroe. Here's the wrap on Jalen Milroe, elite athlete, maybe one of the best athletes we've ever seen. We all know about his running. He's big, he's fast, but what kind of accuracy does he have in the NFL?"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Per ESPN, Milroe is the fifth best quarterback in the draft and the 80th best prospect overall. That would mean he's set to be drafted around the third or fourth rounds of the draft.

Ad

In some recent mock drafts, Milroe ends up being selected by the New York Giants. If that happens, he will probably spend significant time on the bench as the franchise recently signed Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Giants at one point were the favorites to select Shedeur Sanders, but their decision to sign Russell Wilson might be signaling they want to take a different approach with their first-round pick.

Ad

How was Jalen Milroe's 2024 season?

Jalen Milroe's 2024 season was a bit of a disappointment, having started the year as one of the favorites to win the coveted Heisman. He racked up 2,844 passing yards, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His QBR of 78.4 was the 15th best among all quarterbacks. His rushing game was impressive as always, setting a career-high 726 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns.

The season overall was below what we've come to expect from the Crimson Tide, with Alabama failing to reach the SEC championship game or the College Football Playoff. They also fell 19-13 to Michigan at the ReliaQuest Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More