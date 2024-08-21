Paul Finebaum lashes out on FSU admirers as he calls them "thin-skinned, insecure fanbase"

Paul Finebaum has found himself in a feud with fans of the No.10-ranked Florida State Seminoles that dates back to the program's snub from the College Football Playoff last season. They became the first ever Power 5 program to finish the season as undefeated conference champions and fail to make the postseason.

During a recent appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, the college football analyst stated:

"One thing I've determined, even more so than Florida State's team being overvalued, the pettiness of the Florida State fans never ceases to amaze me every year, I kinda try to decide who has the most thin-skinned, insecure fanbase in the country, and right now, at least going into Week '0' I think it is Florida State. I hope their fans enjoy their trip to Dublin; maybe have a couple of pops of that Irish brew because they need to chill out."

He added:

"This fanbase, after that pathetic performance last year - the crying and the Twitter attacking on anyone on TV or in the media who dared to go against them - still hasn't recovered, and that was my whole point. I was joking, of course, that they're probably still worn out from all the 'trail of tears' from not making the playoffs. I just found the whole thing laughable."

Finebaum claimed that the Georgia Bulldogs were a better team than the Seminoles. The two sides met in the Orange Bowl last year, with key players sitting out on both sides. Georgia was able to win in a 63-3 blowout.

Check out Paul Finebaum's full appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning below (starting at the 11:51 mark):

Paul Finebaum previously claimed FSU would leave the ACC

The college football landscape will look much different in 2024 due to conference realignment. The ACC was the last of the then-Power Five conferences to get involved before finally approving the California Golden Bears, Stanford Cardinal and SMU Mustangs.

At the time of the expansion, Paul Finebaum claimed that it would lead to the downfall of the conference. On The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum said:

"There is such a fissure right now in the ACC. ... I just want to congratulate the ACC for essentially voting out Clemson, North Carolina and Florida State because after what happened Friday with the admission of SMU, Cal and Stanford, they have essentially given those three a ticket out."

Finebaum continued by claiming that the league is headed towards an iceberg:

"That league, which was already teetering towards irrelevancy, has just taken on three schools that devalue an already discounted product even more, and that league is just heading towards the iceberg."

Check out Paul Finebaum's comments on the Atlantic Coast Conference below (starting at the 21:50 mark):

While there has been no movement on that front, it is unclear if that will last in the coming years. Florida State will begin their season on Saturday as they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland.

