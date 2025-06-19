Paul Finebaum names one SEC coach under most pressure of losing job if he fails in 2025

Several SEC coaches will be on the hot seat to deliver in 2025, but none of them will be under the pump more than Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables. The Sooners are a college football powerhouse with a rich history which includes 950 wins (No. 6 among all FBS) and seven national championships (No. 9).
However, with Venables at the helm, the program registered their second 6-7 season in the last three years, a first since 1998.
This is why SEC analyst Paul Finebaum believes no other coach will be under more pressure to deliver than Venables.
"He's had two bad years out of three," Finebaum said on his show. "Oklahoma is not going to put up with that another year."
However, Finebaum feels that Sooners can turn it around in 2025 and if that happens, Venables might save his job.
"They had five or six receivers that got hurt, and [former quarterback] Jackson Arnold literally had nobody to throw it to," Finebaum said. "The fact that they could beat Alabama was remarkable.
"They got an experienced quarterback in Mateer. They got his coordinator. They really feel that with a lot of these receivers healthy, the dynamics changed."
How much Oklahoma will have to pay if they buy out Brent Venables?
Oklahoma will have to pay a hefty sum if they fire Brent Venables. The coach's contract buyout is $34.9 million after the 2025 season, as Venables signed a six-year contract extension after the 2023 season, guaranteeing him an annual salary of $8.5 million. When he first came to Oklahoma, Venables signed a six-year, $43.5 million contract in December 2021.
Venables' future relies on how starting quarterback John Mateer performs in 2025. There is growing optimism that he will do well after he threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions last season. He will find support in offense after the addition of former California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott to the roster.
Oklahoma's season opener is scheduled for Aug. 30 against the Illinois State Redbirds.
