Paul Finebaum names SEC coaches who "better win next year" to save their job

The SEC did not have the best 2024 season. The normally dominant conference has no representation in the National championship for the second year in a row, and apart from the Texas Longhorns (the newest arrival in the conference) the teams struggled to win in the playoffs.

Going into the 2025 season, changes are needed to be made in some of the conference programs if they are to succeed in the long run.

On his radio show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," th college football analyst gave his take on four coaches who are going into the 2025 season on the proverbial "hot seat."

"You know I'm not going to sit here and impune the good name of an SEC coach who might be in trouble," Finebaum said on Friday. "I am not going to tell you that Hugh Freeze better win next year. I'm not going to tell you that Mark Stoops better win next year. Brent Venables or Brian Kelly."

Finebaum lists the coaches of the Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma Sooners and LSU Tigers as the four who will need to have a good 2025. But, how did they get into this spot in the first place?

Examining the SEC coaches on the hot seat

Hugh Freeze (Auburn Tigers)

Freeze led the Tigers to a disappointing 5-7 (2-6 SEC) record this year. The season had numerous issues, including problems with quarterback Payton Thorpe, who, in their game against California, threw for four interceptions.

This is Freeze second consecutive losing season with the Tigers and Auburn's fourth losing season in a row. If Freeze wants to keep his job, he simply has to win more games, something that could become easier in the future, as Auburn has a high ranked recruitment class for the upcoming season.

Mark Stoops (Kentucky Wildcats)

Stoops has been with the Wildcats for 12 seasons, and his teams have consistently had good winning records. 2024 was anything but admirable. Stoops had his poorest season since his first year at Kentucky. The team finished 4-8 (1-7 SEC). Only a late-season triumph over FCS Murray State kept Kentucky from finishing the season on a seven-game losing streak.

Brian Kelly (LSU Tigers)

Brian Kelly has been a successful coach and brought the success he had with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with him to Baton Rouge, sending them to a SEC Championship game in his first season and has three straight bowl game wins.

However, the Tigers could be doing a lot more with what they have. LSU should have made the playoff this year, but due to a late season collapse, they could not. They did not even end the season as a ranked team. For 2025, the goal is simple for Brian Kelly: Make the CFP.

Brent Venables (Oklahoma Sooners)

The Sooners, like the Texas Longhorns, played their first season in the SEC this year. But while Texas thrived, Oklahoma struggled. Plagued with issues on offense, the Sooners fell to a 2-6 conference record and a 6-7 record overall. During his three years at Oklahoma, Venables has led the team to two losing seasons. One more, and his time may be up.

