Paul Finebaum names two "dangerous" sounding Alabama games from the 2025 schedule

After a 9-4 first season at Alabama, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer is dealing with big expectations as he takes Alabama into its 131st football season.

The team finished its 2024 campaign with a 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl, leaving a taste of unfinished business. So, DeBoer is hard at work behind the scenes, fortifying his roster while trying to meet the lofty standards built by his predecessor, Nick Saban.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum says that the “bare minimum” for DeBoer and Alabama this season is to make the College Football Playoff, which would need a good schedule and winning games. However, Finebaum says that this year, there are dangers lurking for the Crimson Tide on the road.

“I mean, the schedule is a little bit trickier than last year. … Going to Missouri and South Carolina, to me, sounds dangerous,” Finebaum said (Timestamp: 7:55).

While Finebaum didn’t give a reason why, both programs had a similar season as Alabama in 2024, with South Carolina finishing 9-4 and Missouri going 10-3. The game against South Carolina was a close 27-25 win for the Crimson Tide last year. On the other hand, Missouri’s second loss of the season came in Tuscaloosa, at 34-0.

The main driver in both games was Jalen Milroe’s offense, but the program will need to find a new quarterback to replace him in the upcoming season.

Quarterback options for Alabama after Jalen Milroe’s exit

The big question mark hovering over the Crimson Tide is which quarterback will man the offense at Tuscaloosa now that Jalen Milroe is ready to sail away to the NFL.

To make the CFP, the team needs a strong signal-caller, which Ty Simpson could provide. He’s been with the team for three seasons and has played as the backup to Milroe for the last two years. However, the Crimson Tide also has Austin Mack, who was brought in as a transfer in 2024 and is a former four-star QB from California.

To add, Keelon Russell, a five-star quarterback from Texas in the Class of 2025, could also be considered. He’s the highest-ranked quarterback Alabama has signed since Bryce Young and has already enrolled.

