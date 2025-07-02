Paul Finebaum has one major DJ Lagway question for Billy Napier as Florida Gators eye National Championship in 2025

College football analyst Paul Finebaum has hinged his expectation for Billy Napier’s Florida Gators in the 2025 season on the question of DJ Lagway’s fitness. The team’s performance, according to the veteran analyst, will depend greatly on the quarterback’s availability.

Ad

Finebaum noted this on “The Paul Finebaum Show” this week. He was responding to the question about Napier’s side’s chance of reaching the College Football Playoff. He said:

“I think Lagway is outstanding. If he’s healthy, which they say he is, Florida could be on the cusp of the playoffs. It’s just a matter of the same thing they had to do last year. Can they navigate that schedule?”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Finebaum’s prediction represents a more positive expert outlook on Florida’s chances for the 2024 season. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Gators only have a 14.5% chance of reaching the playoffs.

However, given Lagway’s record from last season, Finebaum’s position is not far-fetched. His intervention following Graham Mertz’s season-ending injury is a big factor in the Gators’ turnaround last season.

With a 4-5 record after nine matchups, Florida was on the cusp of another losing season, their 4th in a row had it happened. It would’ve also been Billy Napier’s third losing season at Florida, after losing his first two seasons in charge of the Gators.

Ad

Surprisingly, the team won their last four games, with DJ Lagway playing a huge role. The quarterback will be stepping up from his backup role last season to be the Gators’ starting quarterback this fall.

The former five-star prospect threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in seven starts for the Gators. As the team’s primary quarterback in 2025, expectations will certainly be raised for Lagway.

Expectations for Billy Napier’s Florida’s 2025 season amidst tough schedule

Expectations are high for Florida, as the program ranks at No. 14 on the ESPN SP+ rankings. The rankings utilize three metrics: a team’s returning players, recent recruiting, as well as recent history.

Ad

With 66% of Billy Napier’s roster from last season returning for the 2025 season, the Gators are No. 18 nationally for that metric. On the recruiting front, the Gators have the No. 10 class nationally, per On3.

However, with the third-toughest schedule in the SEC, according to Athlon Sports’ Kyle Wood, Florida isn’t expected to have it easy. Early in the season, it will face LSU, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M in succession.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More