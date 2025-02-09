Paul Finebaum predicts Alabama star Jalen Milroe’s future in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is a divisive prospect. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are viewed as the top two QBs in the 2025 NFL draft, and after that, there are many opinions. Some people are fans of Jalen Milroe, but others prefer Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, and some think Texas' Quinn Ewers can emerge as a star in the NFL.

NFL teams often reach for QBs in the draft due to the position's importance. During an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Saturday, Finebaum talked about how he does not think that Milroe should be a first-round pick but expects that he will be selected in the first round.

"I think he will," Finebaum said. "I don't think he should overall. But, what I've been told is there will be that one coach who believes that he can completely make Milroe into Anthony Richardson or someone else. I agree with your skepticism. But, I've seen the NFL do some utterly ridiculous things."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Overall, this is viewed as a weak quarterback draft class. Even Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have question marks that have NFL draft analysts concerned. However, based on mock drafts and overall projections, Jalen Milroe looks like the most likely QB to turn a first-round draft selection after Sanders and Ward.

Jalen Milroe falls to the third round in Athlon Sports 2025 NFL mock draft

Although Jalen Milroe is viewed as the third-best QB in the draft by many media outlets, Athlon Sports has him falling to the third round. They have him as the fifth QB selected in the draft. Despite the results of the mock draft, Athlon Sports has Milroe as the third highest-ranked QB in their rankings.

Athlon Sports has Cam Ward going third overall to the Giants and Sanders falling to sixth with the Raiders. After that, they do not have a QB getting selected until the first pick of the second round where Jaxson Dart is taken. There are then nearly 60 picks in their mock draft before another QB is selected.

Instead of Milroe, Athlon Sports has Texas' Quinn Ewers going 90th overall to the LA Rams. Then, they finally have Milroe being selected 92nd overall by the New York Jets.

Milroe is undeniably an excellent athlete with a tremendous ability to run with the ball. However, NFL scouts are concerned about his ability to throw at the NFL level, which is why people like Paul Finebaum do not think he is a first-round prospect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!