Paul Finebaum predicts the next coach to win a first national championship following Ryan Day's success with Ohio State

After Ryan Day won his inaugural national championship title with Ohio State in the just-concluded season, Paul Finebaum has predicted the next in line. The college football national title is a rare honor that only a few coaches will have the honor of winning.

On Monday, Finebaum picked Texas coach Steve Sarkisian as the next to become a national championship winner as a head coach. The SEC Network analyst went for the Longhorns coach despite an array of options that include Dan Lanning, Marcus Freeman, James Franklin, etc.

“I would pick Steve Sarkisian,” Finebaum told Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic on their morning radio show. “I think he’s probably set up the best of any of those who don’t have a title. We’re still getting used to Ryan Day being a national champion. It changes the narrative a little bit, doesn’t it?”

Over the last four years, Steve Sarkisian has transformed Texas into one of the best teams in college football. The Longhorns have appeared in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in the last two seasons and are expected to be a top contender in the upcoming season.

Paul Finebaum has a strong belief in Texas’ next quarterback

Arch Manning is expected to become Texas' starting quarterback in the 2025 college football season. The former five-star prospect has played as a backup in the last two seasons and will finally be getting his chance next season following the departure of Quinn Ewers.

Paul Finebaum has a lot of confidence in Manning. Despite playing as a backup in the 2024 season, he was able to showcase his talent while Ewers was out injured. This seemingly convinced Finebaum that he would claim college football's most coveted award.

“Book it, Arch Manning is going to win the Heisman,” Finebaum said in September during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “I am in on that.

“By the way, his granddad (Archie Manning) and Peyton (Manning) probably should have won it, and Arch will. Can you imagine? He’s replacing a Heisman favorite right now. I don’t know if he’ll win it this year, but Arch Manning will definitely win the Heisman at Texas.”

There are a lot of expectations on Arch Manning as he is set to carry on his family’s legacy in college football in 2025. Finebaum is, however, confident the quarterback will lead Texas to new heights, which might translate to winning the national championship.

