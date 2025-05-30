Paul Finebaum puts target on Kirby Smart’s Georgia with bold claim

The Southeastern Conference has risen above other conferences in the past 20 years. Much of that success was due to Nick Saban’s Alabama. However, with the legendary coach now retired, there’s a shift happening and Kirby Smart’s Georgia is at the center of it.

The Bulldogs have won two national championships since 2020 and took home the SEC title last season after beating Texas 22-19 in overtime. College football analyst Paul Finebaum said on Friday’s episode of his show that Georgia is the team to beat.

“The Bulldogs have earned the right to be considered the team to beat in the SEC in 2025," Finebaum said, via "The Paul Finebaum Show." " … I think they're the SEC champs. They have the best coach in the country. They've won the last two national championships (in the league). So, I'm in firm agreement with you on that."

NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

Finebaum added that the Bulldogs' 2025 schedule looks easier than last year, although one big test will come early when they visit Tennessee on Sept. 13. Georgia is also dealing with a big change at quarterback. Carson Beck left through the transfer portal, and Gunner Stockton will likely take over.

Kirby Smart responds to Paul Finebaum’s critique of Gunner Stockton

It will be Gunner Stockton's first time leading the team full-time. He got some playing time at the end of last season, including a start in the playoff against Notre Dame. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown. While those numbers aren’t bad, many felt he didn’t play well enough to beat the Fighting Irish, as Georgia lost.

Paul Finebaum was among the critics.

“I know the team coalesced around him (Stockton) after the SEC Championship game, but I was underwhelmed by what I saw in the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame,” Finebaum said, via Dawg Nation.

Kirby Smart had a chance to respond to Finebaum in an interview on Tuesday. He stood by his quarterback, while praising the analyst for the comments he made.

“I’m excited. Gunner got the message, he got the message,” Smart said, via ESPN. “You did your job.”

Smart's Bulldogs will open their 2025 seasons at home against Marshall on Aug. 30.

