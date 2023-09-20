Paul Finebaum questions Deion Sanders and Colorado's chances against Oregon and USC: "It ends Saturday afternoon"

Deion Sanders has given the Colorado Buffaloes a start this campaign that they could have never imagined last season. They've won the first three games of the season so far, with their most recent victory coming against Colorado State.

But Deion Sanders and his team now face their toughest opponents this weekend, as they are lined up to go against the highly touted Oregon Ducks. Oregon enjoyed a 10-3 campaign last year and also clinched the Holiday Bowl by defeating North Carolina. And now, they are going against Coach Prime and his revamped Buffs undefeated in week 4.

Do Deion Sanders and his team have a chance to continue their winning streak against Oregon? The Ducks are one of the favorites to make it to the college football playoffs this season. Moreover, Shedeur Sanders is going against Bo Nix, who had a great season last year in the Pac-12.

On a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, host Molly Qerim questioned Paul Finebaum about how many wins can the Buffaloes pull off in the next three games, considering the fact that their star two-way player Travis Hunter is injured.

Finebaum stated that the competition for Colorado is getting tougher and tougher, as they are now going to face some of the best teams in the country like Oregon and USC, who possess an elite quarterback room along with other talented players.

So he believes that Deion Sanders and his winning streak are going to witness an end this Saturday against the Oregon Ducks.

"I just don't think that Colorado with all the magic around this program that the two of you guys have helped create is going to be able to get it done", Finebaum said.

He further went on to talk about Oregon QB Bo Nix and how he's going to be a factor that is going to play a role in bringing an end to Sanders' winning run with the Buffs. He added,

"Bo Nix is a quarterback out there. He's been around a long time. He started at Auburn, he has matured into an excellent QB. He's got a lot of compliments around him. And as much as I think we would all like to see the train continue, it ends Saturday afternoon."

Deion Sanders has an arduous task at hand now. While the game against Colorado State was an exciting one, he will have to come up with strategies without Travis Hunter going against Oregon this weekend.

Sheduer has been performing really well as the starting QB for the team. Can he find his way to surpass Bo Nix on the gridiron on Saturday?

Deion Sanders and his team enjoy becoming ESPN's fifth most-watched college football game of all time against Colorado State

The Rock Mountain Showdown of last weekend was power-packed up until the very end. Shedeur led his team to clinch the win after double overtime as the game saw a dramatic turn of events after Colorado State had the lead for most of the game.

This game has now become ESPN's fifth-ranked game with the largest audience to watch a college football game. It drew an average of 9.3 million viewers, with the peak reaching 11.1 million viewers between 11 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. This just goes to show the hype that Deion Sanders carries with him in the college football world.

But the question that remains is, can he continue this hype around him and his revamped Buffs going against Oregon? Or will it mark the end of Sanders' dream run with Colorado? Let us know what you think will happen.