Paul Finebaum raises concerns over Sherrone Moore's credibility as Michigan head coach following 2024 stumble

Veteran college football analyst Paul Finebaum has raised concerns about Sherrone Moore’s capacity as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. Finebaum addressed comments made by Moore at the Big Ten Media Days during Friday’s episode of ‘Get Up’ on ESPN.

Moore said during his speech at the Big Ten Media Days on Thursday:

“Last year we hit a couple of speed bumps. But we didn’t allow those to become roadblocks. We overcame a lot of adversity and had a successful end to the year, but really we’re not living on that.”

Addressing this comment, Finebaum agreed that Michigan ended Moore’s first season in charge on a positive note. However, he questioned the coach’s ability to consistently deliver top-notch performance. He said:

“I like what he said there, and it’s hard to find a lot of criticism of a coach who ended the season beating your biggest rival and then beating Alabama in a bowl game with almost no starters as a double-digit underdog. So, Sherrone Moore is saying the right thing.”

However, he continued:

“My question is, does he have the right stuff as a head coach? He did a nice job filling in for Jim Harbaugh during all the controversy, but he didn’t show anyone that much last year other than at the very end. He’s got to be more consistent.”

Analyst identifies potential game-changer for Sherrone Moore’s Michigan

Perhaps the biggest win from Sherrone Moore’s first year in charge of the Wolverines was on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines actively recruited the top prospect of the 2025 class, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Underwood’s development, according to Finebaum, will be pivotal to the performance of Sherrone Moore’s team this season. He said:

“He does have, oh, only the best quarterback coming into college football this year in Bryce Underwood. How long will Bryce Underwood take to matriculate? If he can get him going quickly, they have a chance for a CFP bid. But I don’t think they’re going to make it. I think they’ll fall just short.”

Sherrone Moore led the Wolverines to an 8-5 finish in 2024. Michigan ended the season on a high with a three-game win streak, including a rivalry win over No. 2 Ohio State.

