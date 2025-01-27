Paul Finebaum reveals college football program with real "problem" at head coach

After yet another unsuccessful season for Lincoln Riley at USC, Paul Finebaum believes the Trojans have a huge problem in the head coaching role ahead of the 2025 season.

Riley was brought in by USC with the responsibility of taking the program back to its feet after years of struggle. However, it hasn't been a worthwhile story for the coach in the last two seasons as the Trojans have struggled to meet up with expectations.

Speaking on “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Monday, Finebaum noted that he considers Riley’s tenure at USC to be unsuccessful. The SEC Network analyst believes he’s fallen short of the expectations the program had while hiring him in 2022.

"They went out and hired Lincoln Riley expecting that to turn the program around," Finebaum said. "Caleb Williams transferred from Oklahoma. Outside of one good year, Lincoln Riley has been a bust at USC. I think that's the problem. He can't seem to get it turned around."

Riley holds a 26-14 record over three seasons at USC, but his performance has steadily declined. He began with an impressive 11-3 debut season (2022). This was followed by an 8-5 record in his second year and a 7-6 finish this past season.

Paul Finebaum believes Lincoln Riley is on the hot seat ahead of the 2025 season

Following the underwhelming performance in 2024, Paul Finebaum believes Lincoln Riley's job at USC will be under significant threat if he fails again in 2025. The analyst pointed at the dwindling situation at the program, especially in this offseason.

"I think it's smoking hot," Finebaum said. "Because not only has he had two bad seasons in a row, and this season was even worse than last season, if you keep up with it, he's losing player after player to the portal. Nobody wants to play for this guy anymore. He has lost his magic."

Finebaum has been critical of Riley since his underwhelming performance in the 2023 college football season. USC’s outing in 2024 was even poorer, allowing the SEC Network analyst to maintain his stance about the coach's tenure at the program.

Riley has struggled significantly to replicate his performance at Oklahoma in his current jọb. He took the helm at USC following a dominant five-year stretch with the Sooners, where he amassed a remarkable 55-10 record, secured four Big 12 championships, and made three College Football Playoff berths.

However, despite those accomplishments, he has struggled to recreate the same championship-caliber success with the Trojans.

