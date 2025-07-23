Paul Finebaum pinpoints biggest 'concern' about Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame in 2025

Notre Dame’s offensive line is getting routine praise heading into the 2025 season. Greg McElroy from ESPN said it is the best returning offensive line in the country. The Irish have 2,791 snaps of experience and 54 career starts across their starting five athletes, which can be considered a big improvement from the start of the 2024 season when the group was young and untested.

Ad

However, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum is not convinced. On Wednesday’s episode of the “ESPN College Football” show, Finebaum shared his main concern about Marcus Freeman’s team.

“It’s about the offensive line,” he said (Timestamp: 0:24). “Last year they had one of the best in the country, but it kept getting banged up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And even though my friend Greg McElroy said the other day he thinks the Irish have the best offensive line in the country, I need to wait and see on that Sunday night game against Miami because there’s too many defections, too many injuries for me to be convinced that this team will be as good as last year.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Notre Dame's returning core has a good mix of talent and experience. Left tackle Anthonie Kapp started all 15 games last year as a true freshman and was named a Freshman All-American. Left guard Billy Schrauth is one of the more experienced players.

Center Ashton Craigh is returning from an ACL injury but has six career starts. Right guard Charles Jagusah has started only two games but is considered a big talent. Right tackle Aamil Wagner played in all 16 games last year.

Ad

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame has tough competition ahead

As Paul Finebaum said, Notre Dame will be tested right away. The Fighting Irish open the season on the road against Miami, which has one of the nation's top 10 offensive lines (3,812 snaps and 86 career starts). Right tackle Francis Mauigoa will lead a seasoned and powerful group.

Then comes Texas A&M, which has an even more experienced line with 3,629 snaps and 120 career starts. Left tackle Trey Zuhn and right guard Armaj Reed-Adams are cornerstones of the Aggies’ veteran front.

Later in the season, the program will also face Clemson, which brings back 3,898 snaps and 128 starts. Penn State returns four starters and 65 starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More