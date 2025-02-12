Paul Finebaum sheds light on major "issue" with NIL in college football

Since its introduction to the NCAA in 2021, NIL has been controversial. Most people were happy with its introduction because of the popular opinion that players should be compensated, considering how much money college sports make.

However, in the four years since the beginning of NIL, the landscape of college football has changed drastically. The introduction of NIL has resulted in a lack of continuity on college teams. Star players often hop from one team to another, chasing the biggest deal. As a result, many believe new rules and regulations need to be added to NIL.

On Tuesday, insider Paul Finebaum spoke with On3's Pete Nakos about the state of NIL and its relationship with college football. He discussed how it has become unregulated and is at risk of damaging the sport's popularity.

"A gradual turn-off," Finebaum said. "And I believe very strongly that what wasn’t a problem a couple of years ago is now an existential threat to the future of college football.

I say that feeling very comfortable and interacting with fans, both on the road when I travel every week and behind a microphone every day. It’s growing, and I think it is going to continue to grow."

Paul Finebaum believes a lack of leadership has caused the issues with NIL

In the interview with On3, Paul Finebaum spoke about some of the issues of NIL regarding a lack of leadership. He also believes it has contributed to the excessive use of the transfer portal in recent years.

"The lack of leadership overall and cohesion in the sport is creating more of an issue and exacerbating the problem," Finebaum said. "We may have started at DEFCON Five. We are now moving toward DEFCON Two, and I think DEFCON One. The bells and sirens are going to be ringing very soon."

Coach Ryan Day, who won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in January, discussed this issue on "The Joel Klatt Show" on Feb. 3rd.

"There needs to start becoming some sort of penalties for breaking the rules," Day said. "Otherwise, we're going to have a generation of young coaches that just see what's going on across college football and continue to do that and have a disregard for any rule."

For now, it does not appear that any changes are being made to NIL in college football.

