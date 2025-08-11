  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Paul Finebaum vows to ""leave the country"" if an SEC team doesn't win 2026 National Championship"

"Paul Finebaum vows to ""leave the country"" if an SEC team doesn't win 2026 National Championship"

By Maliha
Modified Aug 11, 2025 11:20 GMT
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

The 2025 college football season is less than two weeks away, and outspoken personalities like ESPN’s Paul Finebaum are already fueling debates between Southeastern Conference and Big Ten fans.

Ad

For years, the SEC has been regarded as the nation’s top conference, but the Big Ten has gained big momentum in the last few seasons, and Finebaum isn’t a fan of the transition.

During Saturday’s Netflix Sports podcast, host Dani Klupenger asked Finebaum whether an SEC school would win the 2025 national championship, and his blunt response left no room for doubt.

“It is," Finebaum said. "And by the way, if it’s not, I’m leaving the country because I am so sick and tired of being harassed by Big Ten fans on our show. The Big Ten has literally done nothing. They won two national championships.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Michigan won one two years ago. They won 1.5 national championships, I think, before that in 70 years and they act like they invented football."

A small footnote for Finebaum: Rutgers, a current Big Ten school, was actually the first university to field a football team. The first intercollegiate game, held in 1869 between Rutgers and Princeton in New Brunswick, New Jersey, ended in a 6-4 Rutgers win (per NCAA.com and Rutgers University).

Ad
Ad

Now, back to Finebaum's rant:

"Alabama has won about 15 national championships in my lifetime. I realize that’s not a good comparison to a realistic life span.”

In an episode of the "College Game Day Podcast" last week, ESPN analyst Rece Davis also offered his verdict on SEC's superiority. While acknowledging the Big Ten’s recent rise, he said that the SEC still holds the crown as the strongest conference overall.

Ad

While Finebaum and Davis are still in a denial mood, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd openly declared a shift in power in July, saying the Big Ten has overtaken the SEC as college football’s premier conference heading into 2025.

Paul Finebaum picks top 4 college programs

Paul Finebaum is a staunch supporter of the SEC, but he included schools from other conferences in his list of the top four programs in college football.

Ad
“If I had to live or die with two or three, I would go with Texas, Penn State, Clemson and Alabama,” Finebaum said on his “The Paul Finebaum Show. “I think those are the safest bets.”

For his top pick, Finebaum backed Texas, led by Arch Manning in the 2025 season. The Longhorns went 2-0 in games Manning started last year.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications