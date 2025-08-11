"Paul Finebaum vows to ""leave the country"" if an SEC team doesn't win 2026 National Championship"

The 2025 college football season is less than two weeks away, and outspoken personalities like ESPN’s Paul Finebaum are already fueling debates between Southeastern Conference and Big Ten fans.For years, the SEC has been regarded as the nation’s top conference, but the Big Ten has gained big momentum in the last few seasons, and Finebaum isn’t a fan of the transition.During Saturday’s Netflix Sports podcast, host Dani Klupenger asked Finebaum whether an SEC school would win the 2025 national championship, and his blunt response left no room for doubt.“It is,&quot; Finebaum said. &quot;And by the way, if it’s not, I’m leaving the country because I am so sick and tired of being harassed by Big Ten fans on our show. The Big Ten has literally done nothing. They won two national championships.&quot;Michigan won one two years ago. They won 1.5 national championships, I think, before that in 70 years and they act like they invented football.&quot;A small footnote for Finebaum: Rutgers, a current Big Ten school, was actually the first university to field a football team. The first intercollegiate game, held in 1869 between Rutgers and Princeton in New Brunswick, New Jersey, ended in a 6-4 Rutgers win (per NCAA.com and Rutgers University).Now, back to Finebaum's rant:&quot;Alabama has won about 15 national championships in my lifetime. I realize that’s not a good comparison to a realistic life span.”In an episode of the &quot;College Game Day Podcast&quot; last week, ESPN analyst Rece Davis also offered his verdict on SEC's superiority. While acknowledging the Big Ten’s recent rise, he said that the SEC still holds the crown as the strongest conference overall.While Finebaum and Davis are still in a denial mood, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd openly declared a shift in power in July, saying the Big Ten has overtaken the SEC as college football’s premier conference heading into 2025.Paul Finebaum picks top 4 college programsPaul Finebaum is a staunch supporter of the SEC, but he included schools from other conferences in his list of the top four programs in college football.“If I had to live or die with two or three, I would go with Texas, Penn State, Clemson and Alabama,” Finebaum said on his “The Paul Finebaum Show. “I think those are the safest bets.”For his top pick, Finebaum backed Texas, led by Arch Manning in the 2025 season. The Longhorns went 2-0 in games Manning started last year.