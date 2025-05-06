“Penn State at 1 is ridiculous”: CFB world rips apart Joel Klatt as he releases his post-spring Top 25 teams 

Joel Klatt released his post-spring top 25 rankings for the 2025 college football season on Monday. The spring schedule, which witnessed major alterations in several football programs this year, has rounded up across the landscape, creating a lot of anticipation for the fall.

Ad

The spring transfer portal window, which also saw record moves this year, has also closed, giving many teams a different look heading into the fall camp. This played a crucial role in Klatt’s ranking as a couple of teams fell out while a host of others made a significant rise in it.

Penn State led the way in Joel Klatt's ranking as a host of analysts continues to project a big season for the Nittany Lions. They were followed by playoff semifinalist Texas, which will be led by Arch Manning in 2025. National defending champions Ohio State, Oregon and Clemson wrapped up the top 5.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notable programs like Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and LSU also made the list. However, there were notable inclusions like Illinois, Baylor and BYU, which not many have confidence in at this time of the year.

While the projection is still an early one from the Fox Sports analyst, not many have agreed with him on the ranking. While there are plenty of blue-chip programs on the list, many fans did not agree with the order in which the teams were placed.

Ad

Here's a look at some of the reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Illinois at 10 and TN unranked. That’s funny! TN with a walk-on QB is better than IL. lol," one fan wrote.

"I will be releasing mine soon and it will end up being 10x better than yours," another fan said.

"Joel Klatt loves showing he doesn’t know ball," another fan commented.

Ad

"Penn St overrated again.. when will they learn?" one fan added.

Full list of Joel Klatt's post-spring rankings

Penn State was a surprise candidate for the top spot to many fans in Joel Klatt's ranking. However, the Nittany Lions are returning a host of top names on both sides of the ball, placing them in a good position for next season.

Ad

Ohio State and Texas had a brilliant College Football Playoff outing last season and are expected to keep the momentum in 2025. Oregon and Clemson, on the other hand, will hope to avoid the disappointment experienced in the playoffs.

Here's a look at the full Joel Klatt’s post-spring ranking:

#1. Penn State

#2. Texas

#3. Ohio State

#4. Oregon

#5. Clemson

#6. Notre Dame

#7. LSU

#8. Georgia

#9. Alabama

#10. Illinois

#11. South Carolina

#12. Michigan

#13. Florida

#14. BYU

#15. Arizona State

#16. Kansas State

Ad

#17. Iowa State

#18. Miami

#19. Texas A&M

#20. Ole Miss

#21. Indiana

#22. Auburn

#23. Iowa

#24. Baylor

#25. Oklahoma

Expand Tweet

Notable exclusions on the list include Tennessee, USC, Florida State, North Carolina and SMU. The Volunteers fell in the ranking due to the sudden departure of quarterback Nico Iamaleava for UCLA following an NIL fiasco with the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.