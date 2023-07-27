Penn State AD Pat Kraft shares excitement for upcoming Beaver Stadium additions and plans

Athletic Director of Penn State University Pat Kraft featured in the Big Ten Media Days and spoke in great detail about Penn State's athletic programs. The administrator, who resumed office in April 2022, revealed how his plans at the university are progressing.

His vision includes plans to build new facilities and rebuilding the iconic Beaver Stadium. These are expected to have the natural consequence of generating more revenue and improving the programs' quality.

How much has he achieved in just over a year in office? The 2022-23 sports calendar ended with Penn State in 15th place in the Learfield Directors' Cup. The Nittany Lions football team also won the Rose Bowl.

But what has really been most remarkable so far is the grand plan for a $700 million renovation of the Beaver Stadium. An additional $90 million is being invested in other athletic projects.

It's only the beginning of a new era of possibilities for Penn State Athletics, according to Kraft. He said,

“We are really powerful. And we are just getting started. When we really get rolling, the Penn State community, the brand, and the power of it, there is no ceiling here.”

Pat Kraft speaks on the Penn State football season

There are also plans in motion to put some enhancements in place at the Beaver Stadium ahead of the new college football season. Improved WiFi, for instance, is part of the plans. Another part includes the improvement of in-stadium traffic flow during games when fans are trying to get beer.

Pat Kraft noted that the school has sold close to 94,000 season tickets for the 2023 college football season. Only about 7,000 single-game seats remain available for the entire season. Furthermore, the Beaver Stadium is set to feature a new premium space, the Tunnel Club, which Kraft said has reached its limit of 30 members.

He recounted how the idea for the space came about,

“We don't have very much premium in the building, so we're trying to find unique ways to create revenue, right? And I think it was like 100 and 150 emails in an hour saying they wanted in. We were like, what?”

Kraft seemed impressed by the Penn State football season which he referred to as “behemoth”. He was positive that the season opener against West Virginia on September 2 will be “electric”. Pat Kraft's focus at Penn State seems to be on improving the experience of fans at games, thereby generating greater revenue.